Plaza party, night market set Saturday

This Sept. 21 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. is this month’s Whistle Stop Party on the Plaza with a Night Market, located at the Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main Street in downtown Ephrata.

As always, this month’s party will feature a festive atmosphere, live music, adult beverages and food available for purchase. This month will be the last Night Market with the party for this season. There are some new vendors, along with some of the favorites, who will be joining us this month. They include local crafters, art, clothing, jewelry, foods and more.

This month’s entertainment is sure to please. Be sure to arrive at 4:30 p.m. to enjoy the BLT’s. Any Given Thursday will take the stage from 5-8 p.m.

Any Given Thursday is a two-member acoustic duo covering various Top 100 alternative rock hits from a wide variety of artists including Steve Miller Band, The Eagles and Van Morrison, to Matchbox 20, Tom Petty and Maroon 5. An Ephrata favorite, this will be their third season of playing the Whistle Stop.

Volunteers are always needed to help set up for this great community event. If you are interested in helping out, contact Mainspring of Ephrata at 717-721-6196 or email lisa@mainspringofephrata.org.

For more information about the events, visit whistlestoppartyontheplaza.com. Interested food and retail vendors can contact the Party on the Plaza Night Market Committee through the website for information and applications.