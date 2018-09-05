- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
PPL holds electrical safety exhibit
By Randy Maurer, Middle Creek Search And Rescue
Tuesday evening, Aug. 28, PPL did a demonstration of their “Live Line Electrical Safety Exhibit”. What brought this demonstration about was the straight-line wind/tornado event that ripped through parts of Clay and West Cocalico Township doing major damage to many structures including the Camp Furnace Hills Girl Scout Camp. The first responders were dealing with dozens and dozens of poles and wires down and potentially people trapped in their homes, and risked life and limb trying to reach them.
Approximately 100 persons attended with a good mix of police, fire ambulance, municipal crews, electricians, and the general public. The three man PPL crew ran through ten different scenarios, showing the outcome of coming into contact with a 7200 volt power line. This exhibit is in very high demand as the crew does two to three of these 90 minute programs a week. As expected, the program started off with a loud bang as the crowd got to hear what it sounded like when fuse blows out on a pole. After that, they had everyone’s undivided attention! We learned that one of the lineman’s favorite animals is the squirrel. Did you know that you can completely cook a hot dog in two seconds when it comes into contact with 7200 volts? That’s a good thing to know, you just don’t want to be connected to the hot dog!
The bottom line and the take away message is don’t ever assume a downed power line is dead. Leave that call to the professionals who are trained to handle these extremely dangerous situations. If you see a downed power line or witness an electrical fire or explosion on a pole or otherwise, call your local utility and if you’re not at home, there are numbers on each pole and on each underground transformer box. Stay away from the pole, transformer or line that is in trouble. Also stay away from the next two pole spans or underground transformers and call 911. Give them that pole or transformer number. The PPL system operator can then locate the grid this circuit is on and turn if off before it hurts someone. They could not emphasize that enough. With that number they can quickly remove power even before the emergency responders arrive.
You can save a life by doing this simple task! Thanks to PPL and their crews for their efforts, well done!
