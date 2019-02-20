Pressed into history
Featuring hot and cold sandwiches, soups, and salads, The Pressed Plate, 52 E. Main St., Ephrata opens for business Feb. 23.
Starting a restaurant was a long road for owner Anne-Marie Bellas, but one that was worth the wait. She descibes her new business venture as “A vintage modern eatery with historic roots in the community.”
“I’ve always loved to cook,” she said. “Prepping food is one of my specialties because of the organization and detail it requires. I’ve kept notebooks full of ideas for over 10 years, but opening my own eating place has always been my dream,” she added. Attending high school in Virginia, after graduation, Bellas attended NoVA Community College studying art history and interior design.
But a second job would spark her desire for a new career.
“I entered the service industry at age 25, picking up a second job to earn money for my wedding. I worked as a server at a local bar/pool hall and I loved every aspect of it!,” Bellas said.
Across the next 10 years, Bellas would help open different restaurant concepts, with most of her experience being in “front of the house” as a bartender or server. This dream would eventually lead her to open The Pressed Plate, and moving to the area with a fresh pair of eyes helped develop her concept for the new restaurant. According to Bellas, their specialties will be hot, pressed sandwiches crafted with as many local ingredients as possible. The Pressed Plate also boasts a full service non-alcoholic bar featuring mixed iced teas, lemonades, smoothies and shakes.
“The menu was created to compliment, or give an alternative to, the current options the downtown offers – not to compete with the established businesses,” she says.
History of a downtown icon
Serving as the location of The Ephrata Review for over 100 years, The Pressed Plate’s location pays homage to the early years of the familiar newspaper.
The structure was originally built in 1885. The printing press was then moved there one year later, which remained until 1987. During the early years of the Review, the building and offices were owned by Charles S. Yeager, who served as the publisher of The Ephrata Review for 55 years. The Pressed Plate derives its name from the printing press plates that were used on site during the early days of the now 141 year-old weekly.
The Pressed Plate specializes in hot, pressed sandwiches (shown here) as well as salads, soups, burgers, and specialty drinks.
Through the decades, several additions were added to mitigate growth; but when the Review moved to its current home at 1 E. Main St. during the 1980s, the property at 52 E. Main St. was sold.
Flash forward to the Bellas’, who purchased the property in March 2017 and began renovating. Although the inside has a whole new look, many nods to the early days of the Ephrata Review can easily be seen. In fact, Bellas’ goal is to turn the property into a new, recognizable landmark in the community.
“We have been doing all of the construction ourselves,” Bellas said. “It’s our labor of love as a family, and we’re using our own capital to renovate the building and restaurant space. We hope to breathe some life back into this historic building that needed so many improvements.” Bellas is beyond thrilled to serve Ephrata, and says that she’s already met countless, supportive residents within the community which she now calls home.
“Ephrata has all the charm and potential you’d hope in a small town, and the history here is incredible,” she said. “Our family goals are to raise our children together, to invest in property together, but most importantly enjoy our time together,” she says.
Regular hours for The Pressed Plate are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The business is closed Sundays and Mondays. A soft opening will take place Feb. 20-22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To learn more, visit The Pressed Plate on Facebook at facebook.com/ThePressedPlate/
Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for the Lititz Record Express. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423.
