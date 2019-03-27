Purple and Gold Gala raises $69K for students
Over 280 guests attended the fifth annual Purple and Gold Gala on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Lancaster Country Club to support the Ephrata Area Education Foundation. The event raised an impressive $69,620.
The focus for this year’s event was “Impacting the Future.” The futures of the students at Ephrata begin through the opportunities provided for them by their teachers and the community. Every day, they go to school, and they learn, and the adults in their lives often ask them, “What do you want to be when you grow up? The first step in making their dreams come true is the education they are receiving, right now, here, today. Dr. Brian Troop, superintendent, stated, “The foundation helps plant the seeds of innovation in classrooms throughout the District. By funding mini-grants that provide the fuel for ideas to grow, the foundation provides opportunities for students that in many cases would never have existed.”
One main project, funded by the Foundation, is the new MakerBus.
“Getting behind some of our most innovative efforts, like the MakerBus, the foundation helps accelerate the availability of opportunities for our students. The MakerBus is helping us provide meaningful and relevant experiences for students at each of our elementary schools. These early experiences will help our students see themselves as hands- on-learners and doers,” stated Dr. Troop.
The Ephrata Area Education Foundation is pleased to be able to provide opportunities for all students in the Ephrata Area School District and to keep them engaged and excited about learning. Thank you for helping us continue to make dreams come true because these students are the future.
The Foundation Board of Directors would like to express their sincere gratitude for all who attended this event and their deepest appreciation to the entire Gala committee for all of their hard work in preparation for the evening. For more information, please call 717-721-1598 or visit the Foundation website at ephrataeducationfoundation.org.
