Put this Akron home on your Christmas ‘Wish’ list

A passion for holiday decorations and a desire to give back have inspired one Akron family to put up a display that is consistently listed among the county’s best.

What people may not know about the home of Steve and Betty Heydt at 602 Fulton St., is that visitors can also give back to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We decided three years ago to help collect donations for Make-A-Wish,” Steve said. “We have a special needs daughter who received a wish from them, so we wanted to give back, hoping to bless another special child with a wish.”

The Heydt’s desire to decorate their home so elaborately each year actually goes back to their childhoods.

“Growing up we always enjoyed driving around and finding the homes decked out in Christmas lights — it really helped us get into the Christmas spirit,” Steve said. “So we just want to help families both near and far, kick start their Christmas season.”

Heydt said the decorating process typically begins the first weekend after Halloween and they usually finish up by Thanksgiving…with the help of the entire family and friends. He said his favorite feature in the display is the “mega tree,” the archway over the driveway, and how they synch the music to the lights.

“My favorite part is hearing how families and neighbors look forward to our light display but most of all, the childrens’ reactions.

“Also how we slow traffic down on our street,” Steve added.

He said they make changes to the display each year, but clearly stay focused on their purpose.

“There’s always the question about how much time (it takes) and the cost of our electric bill,” Steve concluded. “I never keep track of it, because it’s a labor of love and joy that I truly enjoy doing each year to bring light into even one person’s life.”

Betty said they want to do what they can to get the word out and give back because one “Wish” trip can cost up to $5,000.

Tune your radio to 88.7 when driving by to hear the music with the lights. Shows run continuously from 5 to 11 p.m. daily, and will be extended on Christmas Eve.

Andy Fasnacht is the editor of The Ephrata Review.