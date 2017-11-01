- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
Quick-moving fire alarms downtown
A two-alarm, mid-afternoon fire on Tuesday rattled downtown Ephrata Borough traffic and affected six North Church Street residents.
Though no one was injured, the fire damaged a duplex at 65 N. Church St. after a fire started in one home and quickly spread to the second.
Fire crews upgraded the fire to a second alarm after crews responded to a 3 p.m.-call reporting smoke plumes, said Jim Kiefer, chief’s aid of Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company.
The flames spread to the attached 63 N. Church St. home, but crews put the fire out within 30 minutes, officials said.
The fire appears to be accidental, but officials did not yet know the cause or have a damage estimate.
Two adults and one child live at 65 S. Church St., and three adults live at 63 N. Church St. All were being assisted by the Red Cross.
Firefighters and fire police from about a dozen area stations assisted at the scene.
The fast moving fire attracted the attention of many workers and residents in the downtown area who raced to the billowing smoke that was visible for miles.
Officials closed several streets including State and Church streets for several hours.
