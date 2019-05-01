Rail Trail is formally dedicated

A legitimate question 20 years ago could have asked northern Lancaster County citizens what was a better spending choice of their tax dollars A) Having their potholes fixed, or B) Repurposing a 7.2-mile stretch of abandoned railroad line into a tree-lined linear trail that:

• Is a perfect venue for hiking and biking

• Can spur economic growth, especially for small businesses offering lodging, shopping, dining, bicycle rentals, etc.

• Provides a safe place for people to meet up with friends old and new

• Builds community spirit and pride

Twenty years ago, popular sentiment might have sided with pothole repair. Today, it would be hard to make an argument against the tax dollars invested over the past two decades on the Warwick-to-Ephrata rail trail, which was formally dedicated on April 24.

The dedication event began at 10:07 a.m. with remarks by Michael Domin, principal planner with the Lancaster County Planning Commission, and ended at 10:30 a.m. when Domin offered some closing words. Between Domin’s opening and closing remarks, there were 10 speakers, mostly elected politicians whose remarks were remarkably brief, but who said a lot in a few words. Some of their words are recounted in captions accompanying their photos.

Domin is a 1985 Bloomsburg University graduate with a degree in geography and environmental planning. He has been with the LCPC since 1986 and has been a first-hand witness and guide to the growth of the county’s trail network. He complimented the five WERT communities — Lititz, Warwick Township, Ephrata Township, Akron and Ephrata — for their foresight and persistence in getting the job done.

He said he knows that elected officials who supported the trail through the years were approached daily by their constituents &tstr; after Sunday services, while grocery shopping, dining out, pumping gas. The pothole question, and questions like it, got asked a lot.

But that group of mayors, township supervisors, borough council members forged ahead, sometimes forging faster than other times. The decades-long slog to a completed trail featured a revolving cast of characters.

One of those has been Logan Myers, chairman of the Warwick Township board of supervisors. A 22-year veteran of the township board, Myers credited Township Manager Dan Zimmerman with helping to keep the trail project moving forward. The township planner, Billy Clauser was also instrumental in bringing the project to fruition as was the late Dean Saylor, director of the township’s public works department and his successor, Jason Minnich. Myers said a rail trail project was mentioned in the township meeting minutes as long ago as the mid-1970s.

In his closing remarks, Michael Domin said there are now many miles of trails in Lancaster County, but the WERT is unique.

“No other trail in Lancaster County is as directly accessible to its residents as is the WERT,” he said. “Regardless of age and ability, residents can walk, wheel or roll right out their front doors, out onto the sidewalks and onto the trail.

“And since the corridor slices through urban communities and major employment centers, no other trail in the county offers the opportunity for area residents to hop on their bikes and commute to their jobs.”

He told the crowd of 100 or so WERT enthusiasts that “…the trail is now part of your community DNA. I urge you to embrace it, champion it, and make it even better in the years to come.”

Dick Wanner is a reporter/photographer for The Ephrata Review and The Lititz Record Express. He can be reached a rwanner.eph@lnpnews.com