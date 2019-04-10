Reiff’s Farm Market unveils new store

With the dawn of a new season for fresh local produce, a popular local farm market is sporting a new look.

On April 4, Reiff’s Farm Market, which sits along Rothsville Road, debuted it new, roomier store. The close-packed quarters where two shopping carts could not pass one another have been replaced by a larger store with wide aisles for shopping convenience.

“We gained some square footage but we didn’t sit down and figure out how much,” said Edward Reiff, who owns the market in partnership with his brother Nathan. “We moved the new building back further from the road and connected it to the old bank barn so we can now use some of that space. Space for everything was a pretty big issue in our other building.”

Much of that additional space in the old barn was taken up by a larger food prep area and loading dock where produce can be brought inside as it arrives.

“This is much better,” Ed Reiff said. “We used to have to sit it outside in the sun until we could bring it inside. We didn’t have enough roof space.” That larger area is behind a set of double doors but there is a smaller prep area in the main store where Reiff’s has also added a public restroom.

By moving the building back from Rothsville Road, Reiff’s eliminated about six parking spaces that had been in front of the store. These presented hazardous conditions for vehicles backing out of spaces as other cars and pedestrians moved past.

“We wanted to free up space in front of the building and make it safer,” Ed Reiff said.

But what customers will mainly see is the larger, roomier shopping area.

“The biggest thing is that our aisles are a lot wider,” Ed said. “On Saturdays especially it was just too crowded. Now we have a little more table space and a lot more aisle space.”

Tables placed throughout the store hold the assortment of fresh produce Reiff’s is popular for like potatoes, cabbage, apples, pears, onions, peppers and so on. Currently most of these items are not locally grown.

“Most of what we have now is shipped in but as the local stuff comes in, we’ll phase out the shipped items,” Nate Reiff said. “We try to grow what we can.”

The Reiff’s have 50 acres of tillable land on which they grow an assortment of produce from peaches to corn.

Perhaps most notable is the larger refrigerator and freezer section. The old store had five refrigerator doors set along one wall. They now have ten. Plus there are five freezer doors where the old store simply used a small ice cream freezer chest. Inside the refrigerator cases people will find Kreider’s milk products, all natural yogurts, John M. Martin and Stoltzfus meats and more items too numerous to mention, including Zook’s meat pies; chicken, beef or sausage. These can also be found in the nearby freezer case, along with Kreider’s ice cream and frozen grass-fed meats produced and packed by the nearby Brilyn Acres farm.

New items include a display of Martin’s potato rolls, Natural Harvest sweet pickle chips, Reading Draft sodas, and wide selection of syrups including strawberry, blueberry and raspberry. Made with all natural ingredients like cane sugar and lemon juice by Blackberry Patch of Thomasville, Georgia, these can be used on everything from ice cream to pancakes. One section of the new store remains empty for now, but will be busy once popular items such as watermelon, cantaloupes and corn on the cob start rolling in.

“We might do 25 acres of sweet corn that we grow here,” Nate Reiff said. “Then there’s some other local farmers we buy from at the beginning of the season until ours is ready.”

The first item that will occupy this vacant space will be strawberries which will come in sometime in late May.

“We grow a couple acres of strawberries,” Ed Reiff said.

Ed said the farm was purchased by their father Reuben in 1988 and that the first stand, Nate Reiff said, was “basically a table out along the road.” Thirty years later their father still drops by to help out. The familiar building that occupied the site until recently was erected in 2000.

Over the years the brothers say business “has been growing.”

“We take care to have the freshest produce available,” Nate Reiff said.

Reiff’s market is a family business and, except for a few neighbors, is staffed by family members.

As opening day approached the Reiffs looked eagerly forward.

“We’re excited to open up,” Ed said. “We’ve had a lot of calls asking when we’re opening. I don’t know what to expect.”

Reiff’s will remain open until Thanksgiving weekend in November, although customers have inquired about the possibility of them remaining open year-round.

“We thought about it, but probably won’t because of a lack of local fruit and vegetables,” Ed Reiff said.

Larry Alexander is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review. He is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He can be contacted at larry2851@yahoo.com.