Rep. Smucker and Sen. Toomey to recognize Vietnam Veterans in Lititz Friday
U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA) and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) will attend a ceremony recognizing Vietnam Veterans in Lititz on Friday.
Eligible recipients must be a living United States veteran who served on active duty in the United States Armed Forces at any time between Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of service location.
What: National Vietnam Veterans Pinning Ceremony.
Where: Lancaster Airport Terminal, 500 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543
When: Friday, March 29, 2019; 10:30 a.m. registration; 11:15 a.m. ceremony
-
