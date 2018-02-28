- Reel Reviews: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Annihilation’
No Cook Mondays fundraiser
The Ephrata Farmers Day Association’s 100th Year Anniversary Committee will be selling chicken BBQ dinners from Kauffman’s Chicken throughout the spring to raise money for the 100th year anniversary celebration.
While pre-sales are encouraged, dinners will be available for purchase on the days of the sale. All meals will be picked up at the Ephrata Fair Office, 19 S. State Street, Ephrata.
Sale schedule
- Monday, March 5
- Monday, April 2
- Monday, June 4, and
- Monday, Sept. 10.
To place orders, call 717-733-4451 ext. 1005, or order through the Association’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Ephrata-Fair-178093877030/.
Pre-purchasers are encouraged to pick up their dinners before 6 p.m. on March 5. The chicken sale will continue until 6:15 p.m.
Tickets for the April 2 BBQ are available for purchase now through Association members, or by calling the number above. Purchasers may also mail a check to the Ephrata Farmers Day Association, P.O. Box 784, Ephrata.
All proceeds support special events planned in celebration of the 100th year of the Ephrata Fair.
