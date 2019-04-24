Review and sister papers win 11 state journalism awards
The staff of The Ephrata Review and its sister newspapers, Lititz Record Express and Elizabethtown Advocate, has won 11 Keystone Press Awards for journalistic excellence.
“It was a team effort from a very talented group of journalists,” said Patrick Burns, news editor for both the Review and Record. “We’re very proud of the honors especially since our field was expanded this year to include competition from several other newspapers,” He said.
Winners, announced April 5 from a statewide journalism contest for work published in 2018, included Burns; Lititz Record Sports Editor Bruce Morgan; Lititz Record Features Editor Melissa Hunnefield; and first-time award winners, Pre-Press Manager Angela Faust; and Kirk Neidermyer, who joined the staff as a photographer in 2018.
Neidermyer led all award winners with four Keystones, including a sweep in the sports photo category. “I don’t believe we’ve ever had anyone sweep a category in that way,” said Ephrata Review and Lititz Record Editor Andy Fasnacht, discussing Neidermyer’s unique feat, accomplished during his first year as a staff member with LCW. “I am so proud of our entire staff for another great showing with these prestigious state newspaper honors.” Other multiple winners were Burns and Elizabethtown Advocate Editor Dan Robrish, who each won two awards. In all, the staff earned three first and second place awards and five honorable mention honors. The 11 awards won by the Record, Review and Advocate in the Keystone Awards Division VI (based on paid circulation under 10,000), finished behind only Central Pennsylvania Business Journal’s 16 wins. The Pittsburgh Business Times, which moved into Division VI in 2018, finished third with 10 Keystone Awards. The awards will be presented May 18 at the Pennsylvania Press Conference in Harrisburg.
The winners are:
KIRK NEIDERMYER (4): First Place, Feature Photo, Ephrata Review, “Fire Cracker 5K Water Toss.” First Place, Sports Photo, The Ephrata Review, “Veiled in Water.” Second Place, Sports Photo, The Ephrata Review, “Safe at Third.” Honorable Mention, Sports Photo, The Lititz Record Ex press, “Barons Deck the Cards in State Semis.”
PATRICK BURNS (2): Second Place, Video Story, The Lititz Record Express, “Sinkhole Debate Drags On.” Honorable Mention, Video Story, The Ephrata Review, “Oh Snap!”
BRUCE MORGAN: Second Place, Sports Event Coverage, Lititz Record Express, story on Warwick graduate and Temple University kicker “Will: Mobley Good Will: Mobley Plays Key Role in Owls Win” DAN ROBRISH: (2) First Place, Editorial, The Elizabethtown Advocate, Citizens Need to Speak Up About Local Government; Public Input at Meeting; Leads to Excellent Idea For Town; What Will Become of Land if Mill Road School. Honorable Mention, Editorial, Advocate, We Must Be Vigilant About Abuses of Human Rights; Mr. Smucker Should Condemn Immoral Acts of Government; We Need Freedom of the Press, Not Freedom in Name Only.
MELISSA HUNNEFIELD: Honorable Mention, Headline Writing, Lititz Record Express, Alpaca-Lypse Now!; Kraut Control; The Good, the Dad,and the Ugly ANGELA FAUST: Honorable Mention, Graphic/Photo Illustration, The Ephrata Review, Map Of The Midway…Where To Find Your Favorite Goodies.
