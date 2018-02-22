- Welcome to Helping Hour
- Bound by wild desire: Lititz couple ‘Cashes’ in on love of theater
- Reel Reviews
- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Review & Record-Express announce staff changes
Ephrata Review and Lititz Record Express Editor Andrew H. Fasnacht announced several changes to newsroom staff this past week.
Stephen M. Seeber, the associate editor of both The Review and Record Express for the past 12 years, was recently named the new editor of Lancaster Farming by president William J. Burgess. Seeber, a 23-year veteran of the weeklies’ newsrooms, will be replacing current editor Dennis Larison, who is retiring at the end of March. Lancaster Farming, headquartered, along with The Review and Record Express, at 1 East Main Street in Ephrata, is one of the largest agricultural newspapers in the country. Seeber is a graduate of Millersville University and currently resides in Lititz.
As a result of Seeber’s departure, current staff writer and social media editor Patrick Burns will become news editor of both The Review and Record Express, while Melissa Hunnefield has been named features editor for both publications. Burns, a graduate of Temple University and current Terre Hill resident, has served two stints with Lancaster Newspapers. Following his time as a staff writer with the former Intelligencer Journal, Burns joined the LCW staff in 2013. Hunnefield, a Millersville graduate and Lititz resident, joined the staffs of LCW and Lancaster Farming in 2011.
Additionally, well-known Lititz historian Cory Van Brookhoven joins the staff of Lancaster County weeklies and will be focusing his attention on the town he knows so well. In addition to being the current president of the Lititz Historical Foundation, Van Brookhoven, a Kutztown University graduate, also served on Lititz Borough Council and is the owner of the Historic Lititz Walking Tours.
Van Brookhoven joins another Lititz resident, Aubree Fahringer, on the combined news staff of the weeklies. A recent graduate of Lancaster Bible College, Fahringer replaced Donna Reed as the editor of the Cocalico In Review section back in November. Reed retired from her post with The Ephrata Review back in September.
Finally, Ephrata resident Emily Jacoby has also joined the weeklies team as a part-time writer on the news staff. Jacoby is a recent graduate of Millersville University.
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Review & Record-Express announce staff changes
Ephrata Review and Lititz Record Express Editor Andrew H. Fasnacht...
- Posted February 22, 2018
- 0
-
Once a patient, now a participant
Denver’s Palm part of another successful THON at PSU Penn...
- Posted February 22, 2018
- 0
-
Ralph W. Roseboro, Army vet, owned Roseboro Funeral Home, enjoyed going on cruises
Ralph W. Roseboro, of Reinholds, formerly of Denver, died at...
-
Ronald L. ‘Bip’ Sweigart, 81, Sweigart’s Steak Shop founder, GSM Roofing retiree, Philly sports fan
Ronald L. “Bip” Sweigart, 81, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully...
-
Maria Viviana Mannino, 34, hair stylist, beautician; worked at family business, Ephrata Pizza
Maria Viviana Mannino, 34, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully at...
-
Helen L. Weit, Gifted craftsperson, founding member of Ephrata-Eberbach Sister Cities
On Feb. 15, 2018, Helen L. Weit of Ephrata left...
-
Mary M. Coulson, 95, Ephrata School District reading program supervisor, beachcomber
Mary M. Coulson, 95, formerly of Akron, passed away on...
-
Review & Record-Express announce staff changes
Ephrata Review and Lititz Record Express Editor Andrew H....
- February 22, 2018
- 0
-
Once a patient, now a participant
Denver’s Palm part of another successful THON at PSU...
- February 22, 2018
- 0
-
Ralph W. Roseboro, Army vet, owned Roseboro Funeral Home, enjoyed going on cruises
Ralph W. Roseboro, of Reinholds, formerly of Denver, died...
- February 21, 2018
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Denise L Daughetee says:
-
-
Janice Ballenger says: