Royal gesture

By on October 18, 2017

Photos by Preston Whitcraft

It was an emotion-filled half-time at Ephrata’s War Memorial Field last Friday night as senior Reiley Oleszczuk was named Homecoming Queen 2017. On the left, Reiley is embraced by last year’s queen, Annie Vogt, before she did something extra special. On the right, she is shown presenting her crown to 10-year-old Sabra Muncy, who Reiley said “is a beautiful, sweet little girl…that has been fighting a disease known as Leigh Syndrome since a very young age.” Reiley went on to say through her announcement read by student council members that Sabra, who attends Ephrata’s Fulton Elementary School, has been through countless medical tests, surgeries, and appointments. “She has obviously been through so much more than most her age.” She then explained why she gave her crown to Sabra. “While this is a huge honor for me, I feel there are others who are much more deserving of this crown than myself. In my opinion, homecoming queen should be chosen based on one’s character. Despite everything she has endured, she has remained strong and has been a ray of sunshine to everyone who knows her. Sabra is the true queen inside and out and I think we could all learn a thing or two from her. She deserves this.” Sabra’s mother Amber said, “Friday night was exciting for Sabra, but she seems happiest to have Reiley as a new friend.”

