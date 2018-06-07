Home   >   News   >   Ruling the roost

Ruling the roost

By on June 7, 2018

Trees near the main entrances of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital have long been the chosen rookery of rare yellow-crowned night herons, but lately have been drawing more and more crowds of interested onlookers.

Here, photographer Travis Boyd captured an image of a male trying to find a mate. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission website, they are on the state endangered species list and protected under the PA Wildlife Act.

Photo by Travis Boyd

