Ruling the roost
By digital editor on June 7, 2018
Trees near the main entrances of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital have long been the chosen rookery of rare yellow-crowned night herons, but lately have been drawing more and more crowds of interested onlookers.
Here, photographer Travis Boyd captured an image of a male trying to find a mate. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission website, they are on the state endangered species list and protected under the PA Wildlife Act.
Photo by Travis Boyd