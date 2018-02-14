SAE Spotlight: Marnoch’s Flock

Typically the Ephrata Fair marks the end of student Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects. FFA members raise and show livestock and sell them to local businesses, waiting until winter or spring to start the process all over again.

Although Hannah Marnoch raised a market goat for the fair, little did she know a week or two later she’d be starting an entirely different project involving chickens.

Even before her goat project finished, she found a duck egg in her friend’s yard.

Driven to give it a proper home, she successfully incubated it for two weeks and has since kept him as a pet. This experience sparked her interest and inspired her to raise her own flock of chickens. She got her first few birds from the farmette where she kept her goat, but the majority of her brood came from Tent City at the fair. In the poultry tent, they had an incubator with eggs donated from Longenecker’s Hatchery for the public to watch. After Tent City closed, Hannah got about 60 of those chicks to raise.

Finally she bought her last few chickens for egg laying purposes. Her flock was comprised of many breeds of chickens including broilers like Kosher Kings, Rhode Island Reds, and Freedom Rangers and layers like Ameraucanas and Silkies.

Unlike most other entrepreneurial projects though, Hannah wanted to involve her classmates while also giving back to the community. She kept the birds in the Ag Department’s small animal barn to give her fellow FFA members the opportunity to experience them. She put in countless hours doing research on chicken care, caring for the birds, making feeding schedules, and scheduling and leading pen cleaning days.

When the broilers were finished growing, she brought them to a local farmette where they were processed in a mobile unit. Fifty of the individually packaged birds were sold by the pound to raise money for Ephrata Area Social Services as well as FFA chapter events.

Sarah Stauffer, her FFA Advisor, notes the uniqueness of her project saying, “it takes a lot of guts to do something that involves so many dynamic pieces like leading 15 of your peers in raising 50 chickens, especially when you’ve never done it before. To take all that risk and still think of those in need, that’s special.”

When asked how she would describe her experience taking care of the chickens she says “altogether it was fun, but hard at the same time.” Overall though, she admits “it was interesting to get to see a project from start to finish. It gave me a growing sense of responsibility.” Hannah still continues today to take care of her laying chickens and plans to sell the eggs from her layers in the future. This sophomore also plans to raise another market animal for Ephrata Fair next fall.