Santa’s arrival altered; no more ENB roof ‘landings’
Santa won’t be “flying” his reindeer-driven sleigh into Ephrata this year, but he’ll most certainly arrive for his annual Christmastime appearance.
It was Christmas in July Monday evening as Ephrata Borough Council learned about changes for this year’s “Christmas in Ephrata” celebration.
While Santa and Mrs. Claus traditionally land atop the Ephrata National Bank building on Main Street, then descend to the waiting crowds by way of the Pioneer Fire Company’s ladder truck, safety issues have warranted a change in those activities.
While the outside temperature hovered in the mid-90s Monday evening, David Boland, chairman of the Christmas in Ephrata Committee (CEC) told Council that changes were in the works for the holiday celebration, specifically with the way Santa Claus arrives.
Nothing has been finalized yet, Boland said, with how Santa will present himself to the crowd. Different ideas are being considered and they all have one thing in common; Santa has his feet firmly on the snow-covered ground.
The only thing that’s sure, at this point, is that Santa and Mrs. Claus will no longer be taken down from the bank roof.
A few Council members sighed in disappointment upon hearing the time-honored tradition would be changing.
“This is also due to some concerns with the large crowds,” Boland said.
But Santa will be stepping into the Whistle Stop Plaza, where he’ll listen to children’s Christmas wishes.
“We haven’t worked out all the details yet,” Boland said. “We’re concerned about safety; there have been kids hanging on the fire bucket (of the ladder truck).”
Mr. and Mrs. Claus also have to step over a small parapet on top of the building in order to reach the ladder truck’s bucket, meaning they have to step over a gap between the roof and the bucket, which can be frightening, Boland explained.
“In the past, we’ve lost three Mrs. Claus’, who said they won’t do it again,” Boland said.
Ice on the roof has also been a danger some years, Boland added.
“This has become the second or third largest event of the year, a family event, and we have concerns about safety,” said Police Chief William Harvey. “Last year, we had people from Lebanon and Schuylkill counties, too, and we had space concerns as well as safety.
“The planning has been done and there will be a slight difference in configuration, but, it will be good and Santa will still be here,” Harvey said.
This year, Santa is expected to arrive on Nov. 23, the Friday after Thanksgiving during the Christmas in Ephrata festivities.
More details will be available later for the Christmas caroling and a walking tour on Friday, Dec. 13 &tstr; the first event of this year’s holiday season.
Council also heard details about the municipal winter traffic services renewal agreement, which concerns reimbursement from PennDOT to the borough for snow removal services.
The agreement covers 2.97 linear miles along East and West Main streets, from Bethany Road to Market Street. The borough will be compensated $1,149.23 per travel lane for snow and ice removal during the 2018-2019 winter season.
The total reimbursement to the borough will be $6,826.43, plus any adjustment that must be made if affected by severe winter weather.
Council will vote on the agreement at its next meeting.
In another matter, discussion focused on the special events ordinance, which has been in the works for the past few years.
Borough Manager D. Robert Thompson and the Borough’s solicitor, James MacManus III had examined the draft of the ordinance recently and found aspects that need to be clarified.
Looking at the issue of block party requirements, they determined that council would need to establish a number of policies before the staff could address a block party request.
The Special Projects Committee would need to know who would be authorizing any street closings, who would indemnify the borough in case of an incident, a requirement to obtain special event insurance, the issue of consuming alcohol in public, and having property owners who would be impacted by the block party consent to a temporary street closing.
“We’re getting closer to a special events ordinance, but there are still things to be looked at,” said council member Tim Barr.
Mayor Ralph Mowen said he has deep concerns about the nature of the ordinance.
“I still have severe reservations about the ordinance as it pertains to block parties,” Mowen said. “I will probably not sign the ordinance if we’re going to be so stringent with block parties. Someone told me once, it was like using a sledgehammer to swat a fly and that’s how I look at this ordinance. Our job, as elected officials is to make life easier and better for our residents, not to make it more bureaucratic.”
Mowen said he spoke with an insurance agent, who said they can’t sell insurance of this nature to an individual, only to a business.
“Insurance companies don’t sell those kind of policies to individuals, and if you could get one, it would probably cost $300 or $400,” Mowen said. “But we’re requesting neighbors to have insurance policies and that’s going to be pretty hard to do.”
The time lag is also a deterrent to anyone wanting to throw a block party, Mowen said, explaining that, if you want to have a party in July, you’d have to make a request to the borough in April.
Thompson said the main requirements now for events includes, if a street closing is requested and if alcohol will be served, the borough has to be notified and give approval.
Council President Susan E. Rowe asked council members to attend the next meeting of the Special Projects Committee, to give their opinions on the Special Events Ordinance.
That meeting will take place in the borough hall on Monday, July 16, beginning at 7:30 p.m. and the public is invited.
The special events ordinance could be voted on at that time, although that is not certain.
In another matter, Thompson explained that a power loss last Friday afternoon, which affected much of the borough, was caused by a tree fallen on wires along Fulton Avenue.
In other business, Community Services Committee Chair Linda Martin told council about two major projects needed for the recreation center; a pool filter repair or replacement and the replacement of the HVAC system in the assembly room.
The recreation center is asking for a $110,000 donation, and that is available from funding in the capital budget, due to the MS4 project coming in at a lower cost than expected, Martin said.
Recreation Center Director Jim Summers said a local contractor has volunteered to donate the HVAC units, lowering that cost from $120,000 to $60,000.
Council members expressed support for the recreation center and approval for the plan.
“We feel giving this amount of money will help the center, so they won’t fall behind,” said council member Ricky Ressler. “They are constantly fund-raising and there’s only so much fund-raising you can do, especially with this large an amount of money.”
The recreation center does a lot of outreach in the community, said council member Greg Zimmerman, including assistance to other organizations.
“A lot of what they do is under the radar,” said Council member Victor Richard.
With these two projects funded by the borough, the recreation center will be able to use some of the funds to help with aesthetics at the pool and rec center area, Martin said.
In another matter, resident George D. Ilio and his wife, of 30 King’s Court, told council about weed issues in their neighborhood. The rear of their property abuts Mortar Drive, at the bottom of a steep slope.
The bank is covered with weeds, a problem for which Ilio has been trying to get help since 2012, he told council.
Letters had been sent out to property owners to clean up the weeds, but the letters were ignored, he said.
According to a borough ordinance, weeds of six inches or more must be trimmed, Ilio said.
“We have weeds higher than six feet,” Ilio said. “In 2015, the site was visited by a bough council member, but we’re still looking for a resolution.”
A large weed called “Tree of Heaven” on the property is one of his main concerns, Ilio said.
“The Tree of Heaven is the favorite host plant of the spotted lantern fly,” Ilio said.
The slope is also covered with poison ivy, stinging nettle, deadly nightshade, pokeweed, and more species, he said.
Ilio said he believes hogweed, a noxious plant that resembles Queen Anne’s lace, is also growing on the bank.
Chief Harvey said, if the plant is hogweed, it can cause burns to the skin.
“This overgrown situation cannot be ignored anymore,” Ilio said. “This is negatively affecting our property.”
President Rowe requested the borough manager address the weed situation.
She also reminded council &tstr; and alerted residents &tstr; to the law that states a moving car must move to the left of a car that has been pulled over by a police officer.
It is a dangerous situation for police and oncoming traffic gets dangerously close to officers as they are doing their job and trying to protect citizens from speeders or other offenders, Rowe said.
She recently saw a car come within inches of an officer who had stopped a vehicle, Rowe said.
Mowen reminded residents that fireworks are not supposed to be ignited within 150 feet of a building.
Marylouise Sholly is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
