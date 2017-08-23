- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
Schools open here Monday
Ready or not, school buses will once again appear on area roads beginning Monday, Aug. 28.
Students in both the Ephrata and Cocalico school districts will resume classes with four full days next week followed by vacation days for Labor Day weekend, Friday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 4.
Ephrata Middle School (grades 7-8) is actually the first to get started Monday with a 7:20 a.m. bell and 2:50 dismissal. The high school (grades 9-12) schedule is 7:30-2:35 and the intermediate school (grades 5-6) day runs from 8:25-3:20. Elementary students (grades 1-4) are in school from 8:55-3:30 while morning kindergarten is from 8:55-11:40, while the afternoon session runs from 12:25-3:25.
At Cocalico, the middle school (grades 6-8) also starts first at 7:35 and the day runs until 2:25. The high school day is from 7:40-2:37 and elementary (grades 1-5), from 8:35-3. Morning kindergarten runs from 8:35-11:10 while the afternoon class is from 12:25-3.
Other important dates on the horizon at Cocalico include a PTO open house at Adamstown Elementary Aug. 29 at 5:30; a second to fifth grade open house at Reamstown on Sept. 11 starting at 6:30; a seventh and eighth grade back to school night at the middle school, Sept. 6 at 6:30 and a high school back to school night, Sept. 21 at 6:30.
Ephrata has 6:30 p.m. open houses at Clay Sept. 7; Highland, Sept. 12; Fulton, Sept. 14; Grade 7, Sept. 18; high school, Sept. 19; Akron, Sept. 21; and grades 6 and 8, Oct.
Watch for students
Across Pennsylvania, students are returning to class which means the roads become a little more crowded. This school year, over 1.5 million children will be transported over 400,000 miles in those familiar black and yellow school buses. The Pennsylvania School Bus Association is asking motorists to please pay extra attention as school buses ride their daily routes.
“Allow children to be safe by ensuring you, as a Pennsylvania motorist, stop for school buses boarding children. Failing to do so jeopardizes much more than just your privilege to drive in the Commonwealth.” said Fred Bennett, PSBA president and owner of Fishing Creek Transportation.
Mike Berk, PSBA executive director added, “School buses continue to be the safest mode of transporting students to and from school. PSBA salutes the over 45,000 licensed school bus drivers and their operators in our state for their commitment and dedication to our children. We wish everyone a safe and successful school year.”
The Pennsylvania School Bus Association was founded in 1980 and consists of over 300 school bus contractors and industry partners who have come together to be a strong voice for school bus safety and the school bus contracting industry. If you would like more information, contact Berk, at 717-975-1951, ext. 500 or email at mberk@paschoolbus.org.
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
- Showcase of Homes, August 24, 2017
-
What’s on Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers, Specials, and Weekly...
-
Hoffman Computer Associates for All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman Computer...
-
Get Away and Savor The Log Cabin Experience
As you cross over the quaint covered bridge and drive...
-
East Cocalico gives UGI conditional OK for development
UGI Utilities plans to construct a new corporate headquarters in...
-
Schools open here Monday
Ready or not, school buses will once again appear on...
-
Hundreds flock to Ephrata library event to watch ‘Once In A Lifetime’ solar eclipse
“Look…up in the sky!” Nearly 600 people Monday did just...
-
Showcase of Homes, August 24, 2017
-
What’s on Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers, Specials, and...
-
Hoffman Computer Associates for All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Sharon Hartwell says:
-
-
Wendy Stauffer says: