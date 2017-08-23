Home   >   News   >   Schools open here Monday

Schools open here Monday

By on August 23, 2017

Ready or not, school buses will once again appear on area roads beginning Monday, Aug. 28.

Students in both the Ephrata and Cocalico school districts will resume classes with four full days next week followed by vacation days for Labor Day weekend, Friday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 4.

Ephrata Middle School (grades 7-8) is actually the first to get started Monday with a 7:20 a.m. bell and 2:50 dismissal. The high school (grades 9-12) schedule is 7:30-2:35 and the intermediate school (grades 5-6) day runs from 8:25-3:20. Elementary students (grades 1-4) are in school from 8:55-3:30 while morning kindergarten is from 8:55-11:40, while the afternoon session runs from 12:25-3:25.

At Cocalico, the middle school (grades 6-8) also starts first at 7:35 and the day runs until 2:25. The high school day is from 7:40-2:37 and elementary (grades 1-5), from 8:35-3. Morning kindergarten runs from 8:35-11:10 while the afternoon class is from 12:25-3.

Other important dates on the horizon at Cocalico include a PTO open house at Adamstown Elementary Aug. 29 at 5:30; a second to fifth grade open house at Reamstown on Sept. 11 starting at 6:30; a seventh and eighth grade back to school night at the middle school, Sept. 6 at 6:30 and a high school back to school night, Sept. 21 at 6:30.

Ephrata has 6:30 p.m. open houses at Clay Sept. 7; Highland, Sept. 12; Fulton, Sept. 14; Grade 7, Sept. 18; high school, Sept. 19; Akron, Sept. 21; and grades 6 and 8, Oct.

Watch for students

Across Pennsylvania, students are returning to class which means the roads become a little more crowded. This school year, over 1.5 million children will be transported over 400,000 miles in those familiar black and yellow school buses. The Pennsylvania School Bus Association is asking motorists to please pay extra attention as school buses ride their daily routes.

“Allow children to be safe by ensuring you, as a Pennsylvania motorist, stop for school buses boarding children. Failing to do so jeopardizes much more than just your privilege to drive in the Commonwealth.” said Fred Bennett, PSBA president and owner of Fishing Creek Transportation.

Mike Berk, PSBA executive director added, “School buses continue to be the safest mode of transporting students to and from school. PSBA salutes the over 45,000 licensed school bus drivers and their operators in our state for their commitment and dedication to our children. We wish everyone a safe and successful school year.”

The Pennsylvania School Bus Association was founded in 1980 and consists of over 300 school bus contractors and industry partners who have come together to be a strong voice for school bus safety and the school bus contracting industry. If you would like more information, contact Berk, at 717-975-1951, ext. 500 or email at mberk@paschoolbus.org.

