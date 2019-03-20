Home   >   News   >   Search crews continue hunt for missing man in Middle Creek State Game Lands

Search crews continue hunt for missing man in Middle Creek State Game Lands

By on March 20, 2019

On Tuesday, March 19, authorities expanded a search for a missing man in the State Game Lands surrounding Middle Creek Wildlife Area in Clay Township.

As of the morning of March 20, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD) had not released an update on the search, though an update is possible later in the day.

The missing adult male — whose identity has yet to be released to the public — remains unaccounted for. It is believed that the man’s Jeep has been parked at a designated parking lot within state game lands since March 15.

According to Chief Donald Moyer of the Durlach/Mt. Airy Fire Company, the 40-year-old has been missing since Friday.
Searches began in the area on Monday afternoon, March 18, following an investigation by the Pennsylvania Game Commission into the whereabouts of the owner of the Jeep. NLCRPD initiated the investigation.

According to Lancaster Online, two dozen response teams have been involved, including the game commission, a canine unit, Ephrata-area fire departments, NLCRPD, and Middle Creek Search and Rescue.

Moyer told Lancaster Online that the missing man’s family was present at the Middle Creek visitor’s center.

Tuesday’s search concluded at sunset. According to NLCRPD, an evaluation was made at the conclusion of the search, but that information has yet to be released to the public.

