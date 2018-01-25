Have you seen Ownen May

By Patrick Burns

The East Cocalico Township Police Department, along with the cooperation of several other agencies, are attempting to locate a missing 12 year old boy.

Owen May, 5’4”, white, male, weight 120 pounds, unknown clothing description was last seen on Wednesday January 24, 2018. May has blond hair and currently has braces.

Also has a scar on his right cheek, below his right eye.

Police are asking residents of Denver and the surrounding communities to assist in locating May.

Any business or residence equipped with a surveillance system is asked to review footage from January 24, 2018 at 0930 hours to the present time.

Details of a daylight search will follow as the investigation proceeds.

Anyone with information regarding May or his whereabouts are asked to contact the East Cocalico Township Police Department 717-336-1725.