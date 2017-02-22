Shamrocks & Shenanigans returns to kick the winter blues

Once in a blue moon, an event comes along that rocks a little town like Ephrata from its mid-winter blues. That event is Shamrocks & Shenanigans.

The 3rd Annual Shamrocks & Shenanigans storms into Ephrata March 4, 7 to 11 p.m., at the American Legion Post 429. It is a fundraising event supporting the Ephrata Public Library and Winters Leadership Memorial.

The Kilmaine Saints return to perform their hard-driving, angry Irish songs, with their mates, the more traditional Down By The Glenside, opening. Members of the Ceòl Nèamh Pipe Band kick off the night with a rousing drum and bagpipe processional.

The ever-popular Men in Kilts and Jig Contests return. For those who have never experienced these contests, there is nothing like it in the area. Fans come back year after year donning their kilts, holding their Guinness and dancing their hardest to win the honored titles.

Black Forest Brewery has generously crafted and donated a specialty Irish Red called Shamrocks & Shenanigans for this event. All proceeds from the sale of this special event brew will support the fundraiser.

A huge basket stuffed with all things Irish valued at over $500 will be raffled toward the end of the night. A 50/50 raffle will also be held, so guests should come prepared to win big cash and help a cause.

Drink tickets for beer and wine will be available for purchase throughout the night, with a fully stocked cash bar available in the restaurant portion of the Legion.

The Winters Leadership Memorial is a project through Downtown Ephrata, Inc. (DEI), dedicated to honoring our veterans through the example of World War II hero, Major Richard D. Winters. The Ephrata Public Library is a community center that provides free resources and opportunities for everyone to educate, enhance and enjoy their lives. These two organizations have partnered to present the popular Veterans Lecture series held at the Library the last Tuesday of every month.

“I can’t think of a more enjoyable, funny, crazy event then Shamrocks & Shenanigans,” said Joy Ashley, director of development at the Ephrata Public Library. “Of course, people want to be generous because this is a benefit event, but they want to also break out of the winter blues and let loose.”

Last year’s Shamrocks & Shenanigans raised $11,000. A portion of this year’s proceeds will support an impacting traveling exhibition coming in September to the library called “Forbidden Art.” “Forbidden Art” features artwork created by those interned at Auschwitz-Berkenau concentration camps.

Sponsors for this event are what has made it so successful.

“We are grateful to Good’s Disposal Service, Farmer’s Insurance Scott Schrum Agency, Weis Markets, WaWa Inc, Hampton Inn & Suites, South Coast Improvement Company and Mayor Ralph Mowen for their generous contributions toward Shamrocks & Shenanigans,” said Ashley, “Their donations have made this event possible.”

For all pricing information and to order tickets, visit shamrocksandshenanigans.org. Tickets to the event can also be purchased at the Ephrata Public Library and Black Forest Brewery.

For one lucky night, experience the music, drink and celebration of a Celtic life!