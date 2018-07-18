- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
Shop at the Whistle Stop this Saturday
The Whistle Stop Night Market in downtown Ephrata is the place to be on every third Saturday of each month, May through September, and July 21 marks the return of this month’s community and family-friendly event to the Whistle Stop Plaza.
From 4:30 to 8 p.m., locals and visitors can experience a night of shopping, eating and listening to live music while gathering together with friends and neighbors.
The team of six Whistle Stop Night Market Committee volunteers have worked continuously to organize this series of markets for all attendees to enjoy throughout the summer.
“We have some additional food vendors this month including Taylor Chip Cookie Co. and Sola Soups and Sandwiches,” said Rebecca Gallagher, one of the members of the Night Market Committee and owner of the Historic Smithton Inn. “We also have a great collection of vendors including crafts, local foods like honey and mustard, clothing, gifts, essential oils, etc.”
Residents will be able to purchase organic soaps, lotions and scrubs from Ephrata’s own Sweet Sally’s Soaps; pick out some new wall decor from Artsy Pallets and Tiles; adopt a honey bee or beehive from Funny Farm Apiaries, which donates money to help buy new equipment, hives, and organic treatments to aid their bees in battling various diseases and many more. Although, honey bees and soaps aren’t the only Night Market attractions worth buzzing about.
Food lovers will have the opportunity to indulge in the famous crab cakes and fries from Grappling Crab Shack, west African food from Isabelle Cuisine, soft pretzels from Dutch Country Soft Pretzels and then cool down with an ice cream sundae from Lickety Split or a refreshing adult beverage from Cocalico Valley VFW Post 3376, which will be located right in front of the band area (bring ID).
Newly added Taylor Chip Cookie Co., based in Lancaster City, is known for their homemade mouth-watering chocolate chip cookies, featuring the ever-popular Wilbur chocolate and peanut butter nutella swirl cookies.
“We have a great variety of food, so there will be choices like hot dogs, burgers and fries for kids, and the adults. Isabelle Cuisine’s food is always a huge favorite and I can personally vouch for the crab cake sandwiches and crab fries at Grappling Crab Shack. The sandwiches were massive and awesome!” said Gallagher.
The highlight of the event will be musical duo, Any Given Thursday, as they light up the stage with their acoustic covers of various top 100 alternative rock hits from artists including Steve Miller Band, Eagles, Matchbox 20, Tom Petty, Maroon 5 and Van Morrison.
“Any Given Thursday was a favorite from last year. We draw a great group or 20 to 30-somethings who bring their young kids. While the grownups are enjoying their beverages, talking with friends, shopping and eating delicious food, the kids tear up the dance floor. It’s really a fun vibe for everyone who attends,” Gallagher said.
Blue Ridge Cable has also donated prizes for the event, so the committee will be raffling off items throughout the evening, according to Gallagher.
“Every shopping vendor will have a stack of raffle tickets to hand out to visitors who stop in to look at their stand and an extra ticket for anyone who makes a purchase,” Gallagher said.
With all the local attractions set in motion for Saturday’s Night Market, it is predicted to be a night to remember and residents can expect to end the evening with hearts (and bellies) full and ready for next month’s event in August.
“We hope that locals, visitors, new residents and folks who have lived their whole lives here will all come out to enjoy the Whistle Stop Night Market,” said Gallagher. “There are so many reasons to love living in Ephrata, and once you’ve experienced this event, we think you’ll consider this one of them!”
For more information on the event, or to view the full list of vendors and food trucks, visit whistlestopnightmarket.com.
Emily Jacoby is a staff writer for The Ephrata Review. She welcomes your comments and questions at 717-721-4434 or ejacoby@lnpnews.com.
