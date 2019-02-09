Smucker, Toomey in Lancaster to promote bill to “end future government shutdowns”

Lancaster County Congressman Lloyd Smucker joined U.S. Senator Pat Toomey in Lancaster this afternoon to promote legislation

Also on hand today at the Lancaster County Government Center were Lancaster County Commissioners Joshua Parsons and Dennis Stuckey.

The pair appeared with Smucker and Toomey in support of the federal lawmakers’ co-sponsorship of the “End Government Shutdowns Act,” which would provide continued funding for federal agencies if Congress fails to adopt an appropriations bill or a continuing resolution on time.

According to the proposed bill, if appropriations lapse, funding for federal agencies would remain at their current levels for 120 days, with funding decreased by 1 percent every 90 days lawmakers fail to authorize a new funding plan.

Smucker has authored similar legislation in the U.S. House advocating a bill to automatically continue government funding through a continuing resolution if Congress fails to pass an appropriations bill on time.

If adopted, the bill would implement a 5 percent spending penalty on the day the continuing resolution begins and further reduces spending by two percent every 60 days Congress fails to pass an appropriations bill or continuing resolution.