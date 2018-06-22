Smucker’s statement after House Budget Committee passes budget for ’19

House Budget Committee Passes FY19 Budget Resolution

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker issued the following statement after the House Budget Committee passed the budget for fiscal year 2019, Budget for a Brighter American Future, by a vote of 21-13 last night (June 21):

“Washington’s reckless spending is failing the American people. They expect Congress to treat their hard-earned tax dollars in a fiscally responsible manner. Congress has to stop kicking the can down the road and saddling future generations with insurmountable debt and severe economic consequences. This budget starts to do just that.

“That is why I am proud of our committee’s work to get our nation back on a strong fiscal path. Last year, we passed a budget that would have balanced the federal budget in ten years and was instrumental in enacting comprehensive tax reform that has already revitalized our economy. This year, we’re building on that success with the Budget for a Brighter American Future, which continues to promote pro-growth policies that will create new jobs and put more money back in the pockets of hardworking Americans.

“As a former small business owner, I have seen first-hand how expensive federal regulations threaten jobs and hurt small businesses. Our budget also reduces burdensome regulations to encourage job creation and stimulate further economic growth. It balances the budget within nine years and achieves a $142 billion surplus by 2028 – demonstrating a serious commitment by this committee to address our debt crisis. It also ensures that our troops have the resources they need to keep our homeland safe.

“Most importantly, our budget resolution gets serious about tackling mandatory spending – the biggest contributor to our national debt – while protecting and preserving Medicare and Social Security for current and future beneficiaries.

“The Budget for a Brighter American Future restores regular order and puts Congress on track to spend within our own means. I want to commend Budget Committee Chairman Steve Womack for his tireless work on this budget resolution to restore fiscal sanity to Washington.”

Chairman Womack also released a statement following passage, saying:

“Despite an extraordinary past and an economy that is booming thanks to tax reform, there are very real fiscal challenges casting a shadow of doubt on America’s future. Since our founding, we have always confronted even our toughest challenges. This week, I am proud that the House Budget Committee advanced an optimistic, responsible, and balanced vision that addresses our real challenges and builds on economic success. The Budget for a Brighter American Future truly ensures the future will be brighter for generations to come.”