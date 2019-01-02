- Beer: the real holiday spirit
- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
Soggy Shoe Drop rings in Akron’s new year
Umbrellas and raincoats were a big part of the 2018 New Year’s Eve Shoe Drop celebration at Akron’s Broad Street park. Rain throughout the day and into the early evening hours undoubtedly convinced many people to stay home to note the arrival of 2019, but there was no lack of celebrants for the Akron tradition.
In 2017, with the thermometer close to zero, Mayor John McBeth and the Shoe Drop committee canceled the event. Contacted early Monday morning about the 2018 event, when rain was pelting the town, McBeth said 2019 was going to get the full Shoe Drop welcome, rain or no rain.
People were coming and going throughout the evening, McBeth said Monday night as the new countdown clock ticked an end to 2018. Rainfall gradually lessened, and by about 20 minutes before midnight it had stopped entirely.
The annual event is a total community effort, with major sponsorship courtesy of Good’s Disposal and the Ephrata National Bank. Akron Volunteer Fire Company members were on hand to tend a roaring bonfire. Volunteers from Freedom Path Church served free hot dogs, sauerkraut, cookies and hot chocolate to the crowd, and DJ Joe Dunn kept the them entertained with tunes, some old and some new.
Borough Councilman Darryl Witmer was in charge of cranking Lancaster County’s most famous shoe down from the top of its designated pole, and Mike Zimmerman stood by to plug in the lighted sign at exactly midnight to proclaim the arrival of 2019.
Dick Wanner is a staff reporter and photographer for The Ephrata Review. He can be contacted at rwanner.eph@lnpnews.com.
About Dick Wanner
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Borough approves no-tax-hike budget
Rec says outdoor pool had another good year despite rough...
-
Soggy Shoe Drop rings in Akron’s new year
Umbrellas and raincoats were a big part of the 2018...
-
West Cocalico continues SRO discussion
Examples of ESTJ Myers-Briggs Type Indicator melt-downs were witnessed at...
-
FFA teens prepare for 103rd PA Farm Show
Part two: Feeding and handling LNP Weeklies and Lancaster Farming...
-
‘Terrified Tonya’
“No! Don’t leave me for dead! I’m still alive!” Tonya...
-
Five Eagles medal at Mifflin
Wrestlers from Cocalico and six other Lancaster-Lebanon League teams took...
-
Ephrata places three at Wetzel wrestling classic
Ephrata junior Kayde Althouse and freshmen Austin Brass and James...
-
Borough approves no-tax-hike budget
Rec says outdoor pool had another good year despite...
-
Soggy Shoe Drop rings in Akron’s new year
Umbrellas and raincoats were a big part of the...
-
West Cocalico continues SRO discussion
Examples of ESTJ Myers-Briggs Type Indicator melt-downs were witnessed...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Keith Martin says:
-
Hanna says:
-
Stefanie says: