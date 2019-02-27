Sons of Amvets seeks new members
The local squadron of the Sons of Amvets is looking for some good men to fill in the ranks and help in their mission of serving veterans and the local community.
Based at the local Amvets post at 614 S. State St., the local service group is hampered by a dwindling number of active members to carry out the club’s goals. The squadron has 107 members but only a few remain active.
“Most of our members are in name only,” said Sons Commander John Bray. “A lot don’t show up at meetings, although a few of them do help out at our events.”
If not enough support by its membership can be mustered to carry out the squadrons’ mission, it could spell the group’s demise.
“If we keep losing members and nobody shows up at meetings, we could possibly lose our charter,” said Sons Provost Marshall David Stewart.
One upcoming activity with which the squadron is seeking support both from its membership and from the community is a ham raffle set for April 7. Tickets cost $2 and proceeds will enhance the Sons in helping to serve the veterans. Tickets can be obtained from a Sons member or at the club.
Sons of Amvets post 136 has been around longer than either Bray or Stewart can recall, where it has been faithfully carrying out its stated mission of, as Stewart said, “serving the veterans and community in whatever way we can.”
“We help out the vets and the community in general,” Bray said. “And we often do things for the VA hospital in Lebanon.”
For example, the Sons recently played host to a number of VA patients, bringing them to the Amvets club for a meal and entertainment. They also purchased and distributed craft kits for the veterans at the hospital. The Sons also host Halloween, Christmas and Easter activities.
Recently the local squadron got involved in the “No veteran should die alone” program at the VA hospital where members sit by the bedside of terminally ill veterans who have no families and keep them company.
One problem in regards to community service for the Sons is a lack of familiarity by the community.
“We help almost any agency that comes is and asks us, but there aren’t too many who know of us,” Stewart said.
Now, with the number of active members shrinking, the post needs fresh blood to help at meetings and activities and to come up with new ideas for service and fund raising.
Membership is not difficult. Limited to men only, a prospective member must be over 18 and not have any military experience. However, they must be the descendant of a veteran who has received an honorable discharge. This does not include in-laws related to a veteran through marriage.
“I became a Son because of my dad being in the Navy,” Stewart said.
Membership information can be obtained from any Sons member or by contacting the Amvets post itself.
Larry Alexander is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review. He can be contacted at larry2851@yahoo.com.
