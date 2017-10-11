- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
Sowing the seeds to ‘Share Your Cheese’
Lincoln House owners pay off the remainder of Ephrata students’ cafeteria debt in September
An idea imagined by an energetic Lancaster real estate agent has inspired generous residents to donate funds to reduce cafeteria debt at school districts all over Lancaster County.
Christina Diehl in April learned that school districts have run into cafeteria deficits from students who cannot afford to pay for the lunches they had ordered and eaten.
“I saw on Facebook where someone said ‘If you want to help your community call your school district, find out how much their lunch balance is and pay it,’” he said. “I first wanted to determine if this was an actual need that school districts had. I called every school district which gave a unanimous yes.”
So that’s what prompted Diehl to launch “Share Your Cheese,” a Facebook page and website that solicits people to donate to pay off lunch bills through large and small donations.
She prepared over the summer and hit the ground running in July when Warwick became the first school district to benefit from the buzz Diehl created.
“An anonymous donor has generously decided to pay off the balances due at Warwick School District each month,” Diehl posted on Facebook on July 27, “It’s great to know they’re taken care of.”
The move, which is highlighted on Facebook, appears to have created a competition of sorts, as a donor from Solanco offered pay off that school’s cafeteria bills.
“All we ask is that you comment on the post with how much you’d like to contribute to that account, so we can keep track of how much is still needed,” Diehl said. “We also ask that you share the posts like crazy because the more people that know about this need, the quicker we can help these kids out.”
Generous donations have also poured in for Hempfield, Cocalico, Penn Manor, Manheim Central and Ephrata school districts.
Sarah McBee, communications director at Ephrata Area School District, said staff tries to keep on top of the debt.
“As the negative balance is a debt ultimately assumed by the district, food service staff does their best to be proactive and contact families in a variety of ways,” McBee said. “New this school year, families also receive phone calls when students’ lunch balances get low.”
McBee noted that the owners of the Lincoln House Restaurant agreed on Oct. 5 to pay off the remainder of Ephrata’s cafeteria debt, which on Oct. 2 was $648.50, according to Share Your Cheese.
“We are grateful for the support shown by the Lincoln House,” McBee said.
The students accumulating the cafeteria debt are not students on the free lunch program getting second lunches, McBee said. However, there are students accumulating debt who are on the reduced lunch program.
“Despite the number of students who may have negative balances, students are never turned away and are always provided a meal,” McBee said.
So far this year, 38 percent of Ephrata Area School District students qualify for free breakfast/lunch. That is down from 41 percent in the 2016-17 school year.
Of those 38 percent who quality for breakfast, 42 percent of students participate from kindergarten through 6th grade, and 16 percent of eligible students participate in grades seven to 12
As for the free lunch program, 83 percent of the eligible students participate in grades K-6th and 71 percent of the eligible students participate in grades 7-12.
Diehl said much of the accumulated debt at school cafeterias comes from families on the economic fringe.
“Honestly, much of the need comes from the families that make just a little too much to qualify for reduced lunch or free lunches who struggle with it,” she said.
McBee said Ephrata would continue to take a proactive approach in communicating lunch balances information to families.
“However, as there has historically been a need, district leaders always appreciate the support and generosity from anyone who wants to help students and families in need,” she said.
Patrick Burns is social media editor and a staff writer for The Ephrata Review. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.¶
