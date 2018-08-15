- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Special events ordinance tabled in Ephrata
Ephrata Fair vendors won’t require special permit… for now
While Ephrata Borough’s Special Events ordinance was expected to be voted on at this week’s borough council meeting, the ordinance was tabled for the time being after Matthew Smith, director of the Ephrata Farmer’s Day Association, asked council for some time and the ability to give some input.
“We received final drafts of those ordinances and we have lots of concerns that we’d like to work out with council,” Smith said. “Allow us to work together to make a better fit for the largest event in Ephrata. We need a little more time to look at the complexity of the Ephrata Fair before making a final judgment.”
The 100th Ephrata Fair will be held Sept. 25-29, with a massive parade to be held Wednesday evening, Sept. 26.
Smith said he had spoken with Gregory Zimmerman, chairman of the Special Projects Committee, and council member Linda Martin about some of the fair board’s concerns.
Elaine Sensenig, president of the Ephrata Fair Board also attended the meeting.
“We will get the information they’re looking for, but we’re asking for some time and asking them to work with us,” Sensenig said.
Zimmerman pulled back the ordinance, saying, “I have no recommendations to bring forward.”
Zimmerman was referring to two related ordinances: Ordinance 1544, titled “Special Events,” would require a special permit for events, establish standards and procedures for issuing permits, and provide for an appeal process if an application was denied.
Ordinance 1545, “Mobile Food Facilities,” requires the permitting and regulation of mobile food vendors operating within the borough.
A number of the council members expressed appreciation/
“I’m glad (Zimmerman) did that,” said councilman Victor Richard. “I can’t say enough about the fair and what it does for the community, as well as all the funds it generates for churches and other groups. When the committee was made aware of the ramifications it has for the fair…..I’m just very appreciative that they’re going to give it a second look.”
Councilman Ricky Ressler agreed.
“This has been going on for a very long time,” Ressler said. “The Ephrata Fair is a long-standing tradition and part of the identity of Ephrata Borough. But now, we’re meeting up with the realities of the time (referring to safety issues).”
“We need to meet with the organizations and we need to compile information we didn’t need before,” Ressler said.
Zimmerman said that in the last week, he and other council members had been contacted by members of a number of organizations that would be impacted by the new ordinance to talk about their concerns.
“Rather than enact something that would not be to the betterment of the community, it was better to hold it back a few months,” Zimmerman said.
It is possible that a more streamlined ordinance might be adopted in October, but no firm date has been set.
Work on a special events ordinance had begun more than a year ago. With events in Ephrata becoming more popular and drawing more people, the reasoning behind the ordinance was to ensure everyone’s safety, said Council member Linda Martin.
“It’s always a fine balance to strike, between public safety and allowing events in the community,” Martin said. “There’s been an increase of interest in having events in Ephrata, and that’s a good thing, but we needed more of a policy, more procedures in place so events don’t turn chaotic.”
But as the ordinance was being written, regulations grew until, according to some organizations and some council members, the ordinance was defeating its purpose, and was putting a stranglehold on event-planners.
“We got sort of concerned over the amount of regulations, and some of the council members thought it was a little excessive, especially regarding food vendors,” Martin said. “We needed to pull it back.”
In the recent past, occasionally there may have been double-booking for an event, so events were happening simultaneously, or entities competing for the Whistlestop Plaza, or parking issues, Martin said.
Police have to be apprised if alcohol will be served, or approximately how many people are expected, or if fire police services will be needed, she said.
“It’s great having fun-filled family events,” Martin said. “They build a sense of community, they bring in funds, and serve as an incubator for small businesses…there are so many positive things, but they should be done in an orderly fashion, so everybody knows what’s going on.”
Acknowledging that the ordinance would affect food vendors at the Ephrata Fair, Martin said many of those vendors are church or civic groups that utilize the fair as a fund-raiser for their cause, and many of them also give funds back to the community.
“Parts of the ordinance, to me, do seem a little excessive,” Martin said. “We don’t want to put onerous regulations on people who are trying to do the right thing, regulations that would inhibit their fund-raising.”
“It will affect the fair and we want them to have a seat at the table and to be involved in some of these processes. We just need to strike that balance a little better,” Martin said.
In another matter, borough council authorized the borough secretary to send a letter to the US Environmental Protection Agency expressing interest in their plan to have the borough pilot the “Smart Green Corridor Development Blueprint.”
The Green Corridor project is expected to reduce fertilizer runoff into the Chesapeake Bay, while having the beneficial effect of generating behind the meter electricity for homes and producing an organic fertilizer called biochar.
The project will involve building a “gasification plant” in the vicinity of Ephrata’s sewage treatment plant near Reading Road.
The building will be a “manure-to-electricity” plant, and will be a repository for chicken manure from area farms.
No cost will be shouldered by the borough and the EPA will provide all technical assistance and management of the operation.
The plant will cost between $6 and $8 million to build, and will be constructed by Earthcare, an Indiana-based company, according to a news report.
No timeline has been set for the project to begin.
For the monthly “Municipal Moment,” Jo Raff, Director of Property Management for “Community Basics,” told council about the nonprofit community housing organization.
Community Basics of Lancaster develops and manages affordable housing to those in need, Raff said.
According to HUD, the US Housing and Urban Development agency, affordable housing is signified by people paying about 30 percent of their income on rent.
In Lancaster County, people spend about 50 percent on rent and utilities, Raff said.
Raff detailed a number of housing developments used by Community Basics, many of which were repurposed buildings, such as former schools or factories.
In Ephrata, Cloister Heights Apartments at 838 Main St. is permanent housing for people who had been homeless, Raff said, with a few of their clients having been living in their cars.
At one time, the Cloister Heights building had been a hotel, she said.
Old Market Apartments in Ephrata, with 11 units, is also owned by Community Basics.
Applicants will have credit and income checks, what assets they might have, and criminal and sex offender registry checks, to deem suitability, she said.
“We base our rent on a person’s income, so we’re operating on a low budget,” Raff said. “We’re required to keep them affordable, and we’re in this for the long haul.”
While Community Basics helps the homeless, their apartments are also available to people who are employed, but make low wages. That includes people with jobs such as security guards, home health aides, mechanics, and taxi drivers, Raff said.
The agency also has a strong commitment to the disabled community, Raff said, and has apartments for the mentally challenged.
Social services groups and churches in Ephrata provide referrals, Raff said.
“Your community works very hard to help these people and that is being noticed,” Raff said.
In other matters, the council approved a request from Bob Harter to hold an Oktoberfest in Grater Park on Oct. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. It will be a ticketed event, with a maximum amount of 200 tickets to be sold.
The Ephrata Church of the Brethren received permission to hold the Ephrata Area Crop Walk to End Hunger, using the linear trail, on Sat., Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Ephrata Recreation Center will hold its sixth annual “Dog Days of Summer Dog Swim Event” on Sat. Sept. 8, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the upper pool of the Ephrata Community Pool. Admission will be $7 per dog and a local dog advocate group will be selling dog treats and supplies, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the rec center.
A veterinarian will also be on-site. In the past, about 150 dogs have participated.
With regard to recent flooding in the borough and the area, President Susan E. Rowe again expressed gratitude to the police and others who helped get people to safety.
“I want to thank all the volunteers for their rescue efforts during the recent flooding in the borough,” Rowe said. “The Pioneer Fire Company did a fantastic job with water rescues.”
Councilman Tim Barr agreed.
“I have deep appreciation for all who responded to the flooding and took care of the dangerous situation,” Barr said.
The next event in Ephrata will be the Night Market this Saturday, Aug. 18 at the WhistleStop Plaza and will feature vendors, food, and music.
Marylouise Sholly is a freelance feature writer for the Ephrata Review. She welcomes your comments and questions at weezsholly@verizon.net.
