Stellar Students
Each year one sophomore at Cocalico High School is nominated to attend the Hugh O’Brien Leadership Conference at Millersville University.
This year’s nominee is Zoe Smith (left), daughter of Donna and Samuel Smith of Stevens.
The alternate is Kathryn Voler, daughter if Melissa and John Voler of Reinholds.
Both students excelled during a selection process which included an essay and interview.
Photo by Preston Whitcraft
Chosen as February students of the month at Cocalico High School are (clockwise from left) Hannah Palm, Morgan McDevitt, Laura Sensenig, and Isaac Carpenter.
Photo by Preston Whitcraft