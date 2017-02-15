Home   >   News   >   Stellar Students

By on February 15, 2017

CHS HOBY Winner Zoe Smith and alternate Kathryn Voler pose for photo.

Each  year  one  sophomore  at  Cocalico  High  School  is  nominated  to  attend  the  Hugh  O’Brien  Leadership  Conference  at Millersville University.

This year’s nominee is Zoe Smith (left), daughter of Donna and Samuel Smith of Stevens.

The alternate is  Kathryn  Voler,  daughter  if  Melissa  and  John  Voler  of  Reinholds.

Both students excelled during a selection process which included an essay and interview.

Photo by Preston Whitcraft

 

Cocalico HS Students of the Month for February are as follows;( Front) Isaac Carpenter. (Back) Hannah Palm,Morgan McDevitt and Laura Sensenig.

Chosen  as  February  students  of  the  month  at  Cocalico  High School are (clockwise from left) Hannah Palm, Morgan McDevitt, Laura Sensenig, and Isaac Carpenter.

Photo by Preston Whitcraft

