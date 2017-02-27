- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
Lancaster County Storm Damage Videos
Lititz and Warwick Township dodged a bullet when Saturday’s 95 mph wind storm cut a nine mile path through Northern Lancaster County.
Elizabeth, Clay and West Calico townships were among the hardest hit, with damage estimates reported at $7 million countywide.
Reports of downed trees into houses and across roadways, and loss of power for about 10,000 PPL customers, kept emergency crews busy Saturday and Sunday.
No injuries were reported, which may surprise some when looking at damage photos such as the one above.
Video of the aftermath was provided by Rachel Schlegel and Kirk Neidermyer.
Look for local impact coverage in this week’s Lititz Record Express and The Ephrata Review.