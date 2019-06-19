Summer’s first Concert by the Creek is a rollicking frolic
The Rumpke Mountain Boys may hail from Cincinnati, but their sound is all West Virginia holler, and if you didn’t like bluegrass before you heard them Tuesday night, you couldn’t help but tap a toe when they roared into their first set for 2019’s kickoff Concert by the Creek.
Their website describes their music this way: “The Rumpke Mountain Boys combine signature vocals, a unique command of string instruments (acoustic guitar, mandolin, upright bass and banjo) and dynamic special effects into a singular musical experience. An emotion filled musical stream of consciousness with no set list, minimal structure, and intuitive improvisational flow. In this way, they summon the energy of the crowd as their guide in linking just the right music to precise moments in time.”
The free concert series is staged in the historic bandshell at Grater Park with open-air-bring-your-own-chair seating. Penny Talbert, executive director of the Ephrata Public Library, scouts bands for the series. Donations collected during the performances benefit the library.
There are two more concerts this summer. Lower Case Blues from Newark, Del., will be in Ephrata on July 23; and Philadelphia’s Steal Your Peach will be here on Aug. 20.
The Tuesday concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. Bountiful Feast and Lickety Split food trucks are on site for all three concerts. Grater Park is a smoking-, vaping- and alcohol-free venue. Learn more at concertsbythecreek.org.
Dick Wanner is a staff writer and photographer for the Ephrata Review. He welcomes reader feedback at rwanner.eph@lnpnews.com.
