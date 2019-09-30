Supervisors Mull New Snow Removal Ordinance
Considering similar law used in West Cocalico Twp.
By Marylouise Sholly
No snowflakes are in sight yet, but Ephrata Township is planning ahead, starting with a possible new snow removal ordinance.
Randy Groome, road superintendent, suggested the board of supervisors consider creating an ordinance that would prohibit parking on cul-de-sacs during snowstorms.
The ordinance would cut down on headaches for the road crew, and would be a factor in preventing accidents, officials say.
Sixteen cul-de-sacs would be affected, plus one each in Ephrata Borough and Clay Township that are serviced by Ephrata Township,
Ephrata Township Manager Steve Sawyer said the board will get input from residents living on cul-de-sacs before deciding on the ordinance.
Besides prohibiting parking in a cul-de-sac during a snowstorm, the proposal would also ban the parking of vehicles in those same areas until the snow is removed.
Some homeowners use their cars to try to block their driveways from being plowed in by parking at or around their driveways, Groome said.
“Some drivers even pull in perpendicular, making it very hard to plow the small circle,” he said.
After snow removal, they move their cars and the snow is left to melt or refreeze on the streets, Groome said.
“Maneuvering the dump trucks in these circles is hard enough with a plow attached to the front of the truck,” he said. “Adding the obstacle of a car that you don’t want to hit makes it much more difficult and time-consuming.”
Often, Groome added, residents will park in the only area in the cul-de-sac that’s suitable for piling the snow. A new snow removal ordinance would help the road crew to get through the township more quickly when they plow, and would also help to avoid accidents, he said.
The supervisors are looking at the snow removal ordinance used by West Cocalico Township that creates ‘no parking’ zones during snow events, Sawyer said.
The West Cocalico ordinance defines a snow emergency as any accumulation of measurable snow or sleet or enough of an icy coating to make roadways hazardous.
Enacted in 2014, the West Cocalico ordinance states that anyone violating the ordinance would be charged $15.
If Ephrata Township passes the cul-de-sac ordinance, signs to alert residents would be erected similar to those in West Cocalico Township, stating “no parking until the snow is removed.”
The next township meeting of the Ephrata Township Supervisors will be Tuesday, Oct. 1, beginning at 7 p.m. in the township’s municipal building. The public is invited to attend.
Following is a list of cul-de-sacs that would be affected if the new ordinance is approved: Copperwood Lane, Tricia Lane, Blackberry Lane, Hazelwood Circle, Stoneridge Circle (Ephrata Borough), Beech Court, Martin Avenue, Eisenhower Circle, Monroe Circle, Truman Drive (Clay Township), Coolidge Drive, Oriole Drive, Delray Drive, Brooke Circle, Briarcross Drive, Bomberger Road, and Michelle Drive.
Marylouise Sholly is a freelance feature writer for The Ephrata Review. She welcomes your comments and questions at weezsholly@verizon.net.
About Marylouise ShollySocial media editor and staff writer for Ephrata Review and Lititz Record Express.
