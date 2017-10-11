- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
Survivor: Chamber’s featured speaker shares day of horror in Boston
All 110 chairs were turned toward the stage as Boston Marathon bombing survivor Rebekah Gregory was introduced as the featured speaker at the biennial fall dinner of the Ephrata Area Chamber of Commerce Oct. 5.
Held at the Casa di Fiori in Leola, every eye, dry and otherwise, was on the Houston resident, who four and a half years ago, became one of 17 amputees as the result of two brothers who initiated a terrorist bombing near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.
“My name is always mentioned with the Boston Marathon, but I was not running in the race,” said Gregory, as she told the story of what happened that day, as well as her journey and challenges since. “I was on the sidelines, eating a chocolate-covered pretzel, cheering on a friend with my five-year-old son, Noah.”
Her support (and a restless child) led her from the mile 17 marker to the finish line. Desperate to entertain her son, she had him sit on her feet as she watched and cheered as hundreds crossed the finish line.
“This part of my story, I will never forget,” Gregory said. “I took the blast on the back of my legs. I was lying in a pool of my own blood. The decision to have him sit on my feet saved his life.”
After the explosion, the doctors came to her with good news and bad news.
“They said the good news is, you’re alive. The bad news is, we’re not sure how much of your body we’ll be able to save.”
These same doctors spent the next 18 months and multiple surgeries trying to save her left leg. She spent all of that time either in a bed or a wheelchair.
The next segment of her presentation brought more laughter than any other response.
“My left leg was like a bad boyfriend,” Gregory said. “I had to get rid of it.” She even had a going away party for her leg, painting a message on the leg, which would be cut off in January of 2015.
“I was relieved,” explained Gregory. “I was ready for the next chapter of my life.”
And then Gregory made an announcement that shocked her doctors. “I’m going to run the Boston Marathon! My therapist said let’s walk before you run.”
She also sent out birth announcements for her new leg, “Felicia.”
“We have a love-hate relationship, but we do have fantastic Halloween costumes,” she said, then showed a picture on the screen of herself dressed as Lieutenant Dan (in a wheelchair with no legs) from the movie ‘Forrest Gump’.
“I also have a parrot, because every peg-leg needs a parrot.”
Despite training to a maximum of 16 miles, the attempt of a 26-mile marathon was not going to work. There was too much bleeding and pain. The doctors asked her to consider running the last quarter of a mile.
“But doctor, you don’t understand, I put it on Facebook,” she said.
She settled on 3.2 miles, crossing the finish line with the other 30,000 runners. “It was such an amazing feeling.”
At the same time, she was preparing to testify against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was sentenced to death in 2015 for the bombing and 30 federal offenses.
“It was one of the hardest things I ever did,” said Gregory. “I did not want that brother to think he had taken anything away from me.”
Gregory was the last of 22 people that gave victim impact statements in the sentencing portion of the trial.
There were three recommendations Gregory had for the Chamber audience: To laugh, to live and to love, the three L’s.
Her parting message was impactful and emotional. “With all of my heart and soul, I hope I can remind you of how short life is,” said Gregory. “I hope and pray every one of you will leave here with something.”
And everyone of the 110 were on their feet.
Gregory has written a book, ‘Taking My Life Back,’ she spoke about it prior to the chamber presentation.
“It (the book) has had an amazing response,” Gregory said. “I’m so blessed for that and humbled that anyone would want to know my story. It was hard to put out there, because I was very vulnerable. I talked about parts of my life that people don’t necessarily know. It’s been amazing to see how it has helped other people by me just exposing some of the deepest struggles of my life.”
She also said her goal for these speeches is to touch one person in the room.
“Obviously, I would want to touch everyone if I could. But if something resonates with one person, then they could potentially go on and touch someone else with the same message. As inspiring as I try to be for someone else, they inspire me. It inspires me to hear other people’s stories. People from all walks of life.”
And it isn’t easy for her, both physically and mentally.
“It’s hard. It’s hard to travel. It’s hard to leave my family. It’s hard to get on a plane when you get blown up by a bomb. (She laughs). PTSD is a very real thing.”
But as hard as it is, the relationships make her new career worth it.
“People have come up, just crying to say, ‘I needed this today,’” Gregory said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re not an amputee. You’re still going through something. It doesn’t matter if I don’t have the same disease. We can all relate. Life’s hard, and things happen. Life does blow up in your face all the time. It’s a matter of what you do after that counts.”
A new movie, Stronger, was released Sept. 22. It’s the story of how Jeff Bauman lost both of his legs. He is portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal.
“I have watched almost every single movie and documentary. I do it because of the support for the other survivors. These are people that have become my friends. I want to be there to support them,” she said.
And yet this most recent movie is a bit different, a little harder.
“I have nothing but the utmost respect for Jeff,” Gregory said. “I haven’t watched his movie yet because I haven’t been prepared for it. I told my husband we’re going to watch it in the comfort of our own home. That’s just going to have to be that way for right now. PTSD is hard. It creeps up on you when you least expect it.”
Gregory is one of the most impactful speakers the Ephrata Area Chamber has welcomed in its 95 years. It was made possible by WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, the event’s Platinum sponsor.
“What a great turnout,” Chamber Executive Director Andrea Glass said. “A number of community leaders coming together. Our business community coming together. Just an inspirational story.”
“I think it was very well received,” Glass said. “Just looking around and hearing the audience response. The claps, the laughter, the tears. A very emotional story with a lot of emotional impact.”
As to the impact on the Chamber calendar year, Glass said its one of their major events for the year and an opportunity to bring the business community together with its sponsors.
“It really is a highlight to be able to bring a lot of our supporters together,” she said.
The remainder of the Chamber’s 2017 agenda includes:
- A Members Mingle Oct. 19 from noon to 1 p.m. at The Hill.
- The Business and Community Expo Oct. 26 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Ephrata American Legion.
- Business After Hours Nov. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lodish Associates.
- Lunch and Learn Nov. 16 from noon to 1 p.m. at WNC CPA’s & Consulting, LLC.
About Kevin Frey
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Rely on Hoffman Computer Associates for Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman Computer...
-
Tis the Season for Fall Specials at The Hill
There’s always something happening at The Hill, whether it’s a...
-
Homecoming hopefuls
Who will be Ephrata’s Homecoming Queen 2017? One of these...
-
Survivor: Chamber’s featured speaker shares day of horror in Boston
All 110 chairs were turned toward the stage as Boston...
-
Ephrata’s own Gen. Hobbins featured guest at Historical Society anniversary celebration
Retired U.S. Air Force Gen. William Thomas Hobbins greeted a...
-
Section Champs! Ephrata girls clinch title with win over Manheim Central
The Manheim Central girls’ soccer team needed a win Saturday...
-
East Cocalico examines pension options
Supervisors at their Oct. 5 meeting discussed pension plan findings...
-
Rely on Hoffman Computer Associates for Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman...
-
Tis the Season for Fall Specials at The Hill
There’s always something happening at The Hill, whether it’s...
-
Homecoming hopefuls
Who will be Ephrata’s Homecoming Queen 2017? One of...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
scott fickes says:
-
Britt Weaver says: