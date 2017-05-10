Tasha climbed a tree in Akron – and stayed; now safely reunited with her owner

Plan A for Tasha was to climb a 40-foot-maple tree to get away from a marauding tom cat. Tasha is a three-year-old Calico cat who lives with her owner, 85-year-old Eva Schulze, on Akron’s South Ninth Street.

Plan A worked well for Tasha, who put a lot of tree between herself and that tom. Unfortunately,Tasha didn’t have a Plan B. So she stayed in the tree. And stayed. And stayed. Schulze kept a daily vigil, calling her, leaving food out for her. But Tasha stayed put.

Her plight caught the attention of WGAL-TV’s Susan Shapiro, who came with a crew to film the feline’s plight. The TV coverage caught the attention of cat lovers everywhere. It also caught the attention of Bryan Weaver, a certified arborist who owns the Climb High Tree Service in Lebanon.

Thursday, May 3, Weaver brought his truck, a rope and a bag to Tasha’s tree. He looped the rope around a limb of the tree and climbed up to Tasha, got her into the bag and brought her back down.

She had been in the tree 11 days without food and water.

After thanking Weaver profusely, Schulze took her home, gave her a bit of food and water and lots of loving. We called on her on Tuesday to see how she and her feline friend were doing.

We’re happy to report that they’re doing fine and both are back to their normal selves.