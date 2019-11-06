Home   >   News   >   Tasting room coming next to Javateas

By on November 6, 2019

A tasting room serving distilled spirits created in York County is coming soon to Ephrata.

Old Republic Distillery is slated to operate a satellite location at 3 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata this winter.

The business will be the first of its kind for Ephrata and will be housed inside a restored 1777 barn.

Established in 2013, the business produces rums, vodkas, moonshines, and whiskey; and was the very first distillery since prohibition to open in York County. While no spirits will be distilled in Ephrata, bottles of their products will be available for purchase.

Greg and Kim Wilson will manage the tasting room, which will seat approximately 50.

Kim and Greg Wilson will co-manage Old Republic Distillery’s tasting room slated to open soon at 3 Dutchland Ave. Photo by Cory Van Brookhoven

“We’re very excited to introduce the product to the local neighborhood,” said Denise Mathias, who co-owns Old Republic Distillery. “We’ve been wanting to expand, and we thought it would be a great compliment to the area.”

“I love that their products are all-natural,” Kim Wilson added.

Situated next door, Javateas Gourmet Coffee Cafe will provide food for patrons. Additional seating outside will also be available.

Hours of operation will be Thursdays and Fridays, 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturdays 12 to 9 p.m.; and Sundays 12 to 5 p.m.

More information can be found on the business’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ORDEphrata.

Keep your eyes on a future issue of The Ephrata Review for our complete story.

Cory Van Brookhoven is a staff writer for The Ephrata Review. He welcomes your comments at cvanbrookhoven@lnpnews.com or 717-721-4423. 

