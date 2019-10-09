Ten Thousand Villages to relocate Ephrata store
Ten Thousand Villages — beloved for its adherence to fair trade and ethical sourcing &tstr; recently announced that it will be relocating its Ephrata store location.
“After careful consideration and assessment of the store’s overall financial viability, it was decided to relocate the Ephrata store to a more sustainable location,” said Val Schade, of brand engagement and media relations for the company. “The search for a new location has just begun, and the real estate team hasn’t focused on a specific site yet.”
The store is currently located at 240 N. Reading Road, and since 1982, it has been a hub of artisan goods produced from over 30 different countries.
According to Schade, there are no plans to move the home office, located in Akron, or the warehouse, which is in Brownstown.
The store will remain open through the holidays and until a buyer is found for the property, according to a press release from the company.
Schade said that various areas in the county are being considered as the relocation site. Ten Thousand Villages is “not necessarily committed to staying in Ephrata,” said Schade.
According to the press release, “The new store will implement eco-friendly practices, creatively recycled materials and repurposed objects sourced from local markets, and artisan made fixtures.
This Maker-to-Market space will offer an environment where customers can learn about the traditional crafts of global artisans by video and art installations, seeing and feeling their work in person, and conversing with knowledgeable staff.”
Aubree Fahringer is the Cocalico editor for The Ephrata Review. She welcomes questions and comments at afahringer@lnpnews.com.
