The Review and Record win 13 state awards

The staff of the The Ephrata Review and its sister newspaper, Lititz Record Express, won 13 Keystone Press Awards for journalistic excellence.

Winners from the Lititz Record, announced in April from a statewide journalism contest for work published in 2017, included Missi Mortimer, Dick Wanner, Patrick Burns, Bruce Morgan, and Laura Knowles.

Mortimer, a staff photographer, and Burns, news editor, won three awards — one each for the Record Express and two for the Ephrata Review.

Morgan, Lititz Record Express sports editor, won two awards for the Record.

Dick Wanner, a staff writer and photographer, along with Burns and Mortimer all earned a first place award.

Another first place award winner was photographer Jeremy Bischoff from the Ephrata Review. Todd Ruth, Review sports editor also won a Keystone Award.

The 13 awards won by the Record and Review in the Keystone Awards Division VI (based on paid circulation under 10,000), finished behind only Central Pennsylvania Business Journal’s 20 wins.

The awards were presented June 1 at the Pennsylvania Press Conference in Gettysburg.

Here is the list of winners:

MISSI MORTIMER (3)…Second place, Ephrata Review, News Photo; Honorable Mention, Lititz Record, News Photo; first place, Ephrata Review, Sports Photo

PATRICK BURNS: (3)….First place, Lititz Record, for General News; Honorable Mention, Ephrata Review, General News; Honorable Mention, Ephrata Review, Video Story

LAURIE KNOWLES (1)…Second place, Lititz Record, General News

DICK WANNER (2)….First place, Ephrata Review, Sports Story; First Place, Lititz Record, Photo Story

BRUCE MORGAN (2)…Second place, Lititz Record, Sports Story; Second place, Lititz Record, Sports/Outdoor Column

TODD RUTH (1)…Honorable Mention, Ephrata Review, Sports Event Coverage

JEREMY BISCHOFF (1)…First place, Ephrata Review, Feature Photo