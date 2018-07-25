- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
The sun will come out…eventually
Heavy rains cause area flooding & disrupt events
Though the Ephrata area was spared from the worst of it, heavy rains in the area over the past five days have certainly left their mark.
Flooding, road closings, postponements in sports schedules and other disruptions to area events were all byproducts of the extremely wet stretch of days.
Millersville University’s Weather Informaton Center was calling for another humid day Wednesday with more showers and a high near 80. There does seem to be some relief in sight for Thursday, as MUWIC predicts decreasing clouds and just a chance of a morning rain. Friday temperatures are expected to creep back up into the high ‘80s.
Meteorologist Eric Horst tweeted a three-day rainfall map that showed a huge variance in rainfall totals in just a 40-mile radius — from more than 10 inches falling in parts of Lebanon County, to less than 2 in sections of eastern Lancaster County.
Earlier this week, Northern Regional Police issued the following warning regarding the excessive amount of rain experienced in this area:
With Weather Services providing warnings of potential flash flooding risks to most of South Central Pennsylvania this week, regional police remind motorists of the following:
- Pay attention to barricades.
- Don’t ignore barricades by driving past them.
- Do not drive through standing water on roads or in parking lots.
The average automobile can be swept off the road in 12 inches of moving water, and roads covered by water are prone to collapse. If you come upon a flooded street, take an alternate route. Motorists who disregard barricades may expect to receive traffic violations and be billed for the recovery efforts of the both persons and vehicles.
PennDOT also issued a warning to motorists that many state roads are closed in south central Pennsylvania because of flooding and also because of downed trees and power lines, caused by storms the past three days.
Its release went on to say that traffic signals may not be functioning due to power outages, and to exercise caution at intersections.
Motorists are encouraged to check 511PA.com for the latest information on closed state roadways.
