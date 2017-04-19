The thrill of the hunt…

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Ephrata Lions Club held its umpteenth annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning at Grater Memorial Park.

The Legion parking lot was filled and there were at least 200 or maybe 300 people by unofficial estimate on the adjacent lawn.

Michele Cisney has been the club’s egg hunt coordinator for a number of years, and has mastered the staggered start that helps bring some order to the chaos. Toddlers go out first – usually with a parent – then the bigger kids, divided into age groups, go solo, one group at a time.

Cisney works at Ephrata Manor and, as in past years, enlisted the help of Manor residents to fill the egg hunt eggs with candy and prizes. The morning started with 2,400 eggs on the lawn. The count at the end of the hunt was zero.