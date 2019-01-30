There is so Much to Love at Zig’s Bakery and Café

Romance is in the air at Zig’s Bakery and Café. You might just find yourself falling in love with heart-shaped sugar cookies sprinkled with red and pink glitter. You might be head-over-heels for flourless chocolate cake that is rich and oh-so chocolately good.

There is so much to love at Zig’s Bakery and Café.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, Zig’s has an abundance of treats for your sweetheart, like heart-shaped sand tarts, decorated sugar cookie hearts, red velvet cupcakes and cherry pies. The cherry pies are also a hit for President’s Day.

Zig’s can help you chase away the chill of single-digit temperatures. A steaming hot cup of coffee, latte or espresso might do the trick. A heart-warming bowl of soup is another way to keep cozy on a chilly winter day. Zig’s has a full line-up of delicious soups, like chicken pot pie, pepperjack tomato bisque, loaded baked potato, cream of potato, vegetable beef, chicken corn, and cream of broccoli.

Be sure to add some Zig’s bread. Nothing goes better with hot soup than a slice of freshly baked bread like honey wheat, country white, baguette, croissants, cinnamon raisin, or sourdough boule. Zig’s is known for some of the best breads around. The fluffy potato rolls are so popular, they sell out quickly. Saturdays they have freshly baked French baguettes, so get there early so you won’t miss the crispy tenderness.

For breakfast, Zig’s Bakery and Café has just what you need to face the day, like homestyle quiche, scones, breakfast sandwiches, Moravian sugar cake, bear claws, coffee beverages, hot tea, hot chocolate and more. Seasonal scones include the Earl Grey scones with cherry and white chocolate chips. Lunch offers sandwiches, soups, and side dishes like mac and cheese, potato salad, cole slaw, and bean salad.

You’ll love the setting at this renovated 1800s barn, known as Brick Gables. Inside, Zig’s Bakery & Café has a sophisticated look with stone walls accented by sleek wood tables and modern chairs, wood beams, a comfy red leather couch and a stylish oil painting of a cow. There are deli cases on one wall, baked goods on the other, with sandwiches, salads and breakfast made to order.

Zig’s is located at 800 East Newport Road, Lititz , and hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. To find out more or to place an order, call 717-626-7981 and be sure to check out the website at www.zigsbakery.com and like Zig’s on Facebook. Contact www.brickgables.com for details on Brick Gables wedding, event and catering venue.