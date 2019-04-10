Home   >   News   >   ‘They’re creepy and they’re kooky…’

By on April 10, 2019

EHS presents ‘The Addams Family’ starting Thursday

The Ephrata High School Theatre Program will present The Addams Family on April 11 to 13, all shows beginning at 7 p.m.

The Addams Family is a musical comedy based on the Charles Addams cartoons now adapted to the stage.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. All seats are reserved.

That’s how the opening lyrics of the TV show described the Addams family and from the looks of these incredible costumes, it looks like the Ephrata cast is up for the task. The show opens this Thursday in Allen Hammon auditorium. Pictured (left to right) Carly Ludwig, Wednesday; Cody Emrey, Gomez; Brett Devlin, Uncle Fester; Maya Burdick, Morticia; Emma Grande, Grandma and Riley Martin, Pugsley. Photo by Missi Mortimer.

The box office will be open April 4 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.; April 8 and 9 from 5 to 7 p.m., and 90 minutes prior to each performance, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on April 11 to 13.
Tickets can be ordered in person from the box office with cash or check payment only. Ticket orders can also be placed online or over the phone, paid by credit card, and printed from home.

Visit bit.ly/EHStheatre for more information.

The Cast includes Cody Emrey (Gomez); Maya Burdick (Morticia); Carly Ludwig (Wednesday); Riley Martin (Pugsley); Emma Grande (Grandma); Brett Devlin (Uncle Fester); Bryce Rissler (Lurch); Amanda Mahoney (Alice); Ethan Reimel (Mal), Bryce Babyak (Lucas); Olivia Harrington, Noah Powlus, Theresa Mull, Meara Foran, Angel Wratto, Gordon Cahill, Tristin Swarr, Carissa Stief, Gwen Rearich, Adam Witmer, Olivia Brendle, Shiloh Keeler, Elijah Camacho, Jacob Welsh, Brielle Pfeiffer, and Will Sensenig (featured ancestors), and Gabby Reimel, Kimi Earl, Ryan Willson, Jamie Lanza, Amber Duffney, and Lily Montgomery (ensemble ancestors). Additional voices are Katie Earl and Catherine Collier.

