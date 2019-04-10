‘They’re creepy and they’re kooky…’

EHS presents ‘The Addams Family’ starting Thursday

The Ephrata High School Theatre Program will present The Addams Family on April 11 to 13, all shows beginning at 7 p.m.

The Addams Family is a musical comedy based on the Charles Addams cartoons now adapted to the stage.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. All seats are reserved.

The box office will be open April 4 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.; April 8 and 9 from 5 to 7 p.m., and 90 minutes prior to each performance, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on April 11 to 13.

Tickets can be ordered in person from the box office with cash or check payment only. Ticket orders can also be placed online or over the phone, paid by credit card, and printed from home.

Visit bit.ly/EHStheatre for more information.

The Cast includes Cody Emrey (Gomez); Maya Burdick (Morticia); Carly Ludwig (Wednesday); Riley Martin (Pugsley); Emma Grande (Grandma); Brett Devlin (Uncle Fester); Bryce Rissler (Lurch); Amanda Mahoney (Alice); Ethan Reimel (Mal), Bryce Babyak (Lucas); Olivia Harrington, Noah Powlus, Theresa Mull, Meara Foran, Angel Wratto, Gordon Cahill, Tristin Swarr, Carissa Stief, Gwen Rearich, Adam Witmer, Olivia Brendle, Shiloh Keeler, Elijah Camacho, Jacob Welsh, Brielle Pfeiffer, and Will Sensenig (featured ancestors), and Gabby Reimel, Kimi Earl, Ryan Willson, Jamie Lanza, Amber Duffney, and Lily Montgomery (ensemble ancestors). Additional voices are Katie Earl and Catherine Collier.