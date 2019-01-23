They’re Ephrata-to-Ephrata pen pals

According to the Internet’s dictionary.com, a pen pal is defined as a person with whom one keeps up an exchange of letters, usually someone so faraway that a personal meeting is unlikely.

It was 1967, when the fifth grade teacher at Ephrata’s Lincoln Elementary School, Mrs. Arlene Ditzler, came up with an interesting idea. She sent a letter to the fifth grade teacher at the Columbia Ridge Elementary School in Ephrata, Wash. Mrs. Ditzler received a response from Mr. Listello. They agreed to co-host a classroom project where their students were able to become a pen pal with a student at the opposite school. Mrs. Ditzler, who retired in 1973, states “I only did this project one time while teaching fifth grade &tstr; 1967. I believe only three students began a pen pal connection”.

One of those connections was between Cindy (Wise) Martzall of Ephrata, Pa. and Jody (Thomas) Treffry of Ephrata, Wash. They maintained their pen pal connection as they went on to graduate from their respective individual Ephrata High School in 1974. Upon graduation, Cindy Martzall attended Bryland Beauty School in Reading and Jody went to Washington State University to study social work.

Throughout the years, Cindy and Jody communicated regularly via letters, birthday cards and Christmas cards. Cindy and her husband raised two daughters and Jody and her husband raised one daughter. In 1977, Cindy’s honeymoon on the West Coast allowed her to visit Jody in Ephrata, Wash. Cindy said, “It was a short visit, but a nice chance to finally meet Jody after 10 years of writing letters.”

In 1995, Cindy made arrangements with Jody’s parents to surprise her with a visit during Cindy’s West Coast vacation. Cindy arrived at Jody’s house just as she returned from a Hawaiian vacation. Jody says “My parents said ‘guess who is waiting for you at home?’ I was so surprised that Cindy was here again in Washington.” The visit was short and the letter writing continued. Since that time, both Cindy and Jody have moved, completed raising their daughters and gone through various life events. Jody has recently retired from her job at the county courthouse and has moved to Liberty Lake, near Spokane, Wash.

Recently, while planning a vacation trip to Sedona with her husband, Les Martzall, Cindy invited Jody and her partner, Bruce McKinley, to vacation with them in Sedona. The two couples met at the Phoenix airport and traveled on to Sedona. The couples had a great time touring the Sedona area together. Cindy said, “We spent time hiking, touring the Sedona and Flagstaff areas, wine tasting, shopping and having many hours of conversations.”

Asked if she would like to visit Ephrata, Pa., Jody says “Bruce and I would like to visit the East Coast next year and of course, visit with Cindy and Les.” Both Cindy and Jody suggest that some future vacation planning may include joint vacations.

In the meantime, in spite of Facetime, Skype and other online digital applications, the letter writing and sending of cards will continue as they have since 1967.

Les Martzall is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.