Tidal Waves win team title in Manheim Fast & Furious

Kauri Parsons won three individual gold medals and the Ephrata Tidal Waves went on to claim the team championship at the Manheim Fast and Furious Meet last Saturday.
With 364 total points, Ephrata held off runner-up Adamstown (309) for the title, with the Mount Joy Lions rounding out the top three with 275 points.
Parsons took the girls 11-12 50 backstroke (35.93), 100 Individual Medley (1:18.07) and 25 freestyle (14.12).
In all, the Tidal Waves claimed nine golds, as Thomas McGillan, Nathan Brown, Mia Pfautz, and Jack Martin chipped in with individual firsts and the mixed 15-18 200 free relay and mixed 9-10 100 free relay also touched the wall first.
Adamstown, meanwhile, was led by Sydney Gring, who won three individual events — the girls 13-14 50 butterfly (30.32), 100 Individual Medley (1:09.45), and 25 freestyle (13.01). Cameron Gring added golds in the girls 15-18 50 backstroke (31.20) and 100 Individual Medley (1:10.67), and Mikayla Arthur was victorious in the girls 13-14 50 breaststroke in a time of 39.66 seconds.
Results of the meet were as follows:
Mixed 15-18 200 Free Relay
- Ephrata (Colby Simes, Alyssa Fedorshak, Kierra Parsons, Thomas McGillan), 1:52.33; 2. Adamstown (Katie Eisenhofer, Sarah Wasielevski, Brandi Noll, Eric Becker), 1:59.00; 3. L-S Otters (Abby Nagle, Krista Lambert, Molly Nagle, Kyle Spaulding), 2:07.98; 4. Manheim (Bryce Fawber, Ellie Fittery, Olivia Faulhaber, Nathan Shearn), 2:09.63; 5. Ephrata (Nathan Kimmel, Sami Ehrhart, Alexandra Kwiatkowski, Bianca Weber), 2:14.87.
Mixed 13-14 200 Free Relay
- New Holland (Ethan Lloyd, Isabelle Caramenico, Lauren Horning, Peter Hasse), 2:02.03; 2. Manheim (Wyatt Kupres, Chloe Enck, Cami Mentzer, Bode Sipel), 2:03.65; 3. Adamstown (Frankie DeMartini, Mikayla Arthur, Kylee Barshinger, Sydney Gring), 2:04.34; 4. Skyline (Anna Burrowes, Grace Welsh, Anna Sassman, Patrick Breslin), 2:08.09; 5. Mount Joy (Dawson Arnold, Sierra Houck, Emma Myers, Emily Gambler), 2:08.95; 6. Conestoga Valley (Andrew Hoffner, Daniel Ivanchikov, Nastia Ivanchikov, Ben Reigner), 2:10.36; 7. New Holland (Zach Delgado, Audrey Risser, Peyton Rideout, Ethan Wanner), 2:11.57; 8. L-S Otters (Ashton Reese, Christian Rota, Grace Schonour, Jocelyn Romero), 2:17.94.
Mixed 11-12 200 Free Relay
- Mount Joy (Morgan Conway, Haley Leibfried, Alison Fink, Everett Rachael), 2:03.94; 2. Adamstown (Owen Eisenhofer, Samantha Eisenhofer, Lila Albertson, Keagan Eisenhofer), 2:05.74; 3. Ephrata (Bria Burkholder, Addy Zimmerman, Camryn Simes, Kauri Parsons), 2:08.19; 4. Skyline (Bram Burge, Harper Yingst, Lexie Bean Shultzabarger, Joey Myer), 2:10.61. 5. New Holland (Allie Ludwig, Karissa Legaspi, Haylee Horning, Aidan Wanner), 2:11.01; 6. Manheim (Avery Kirchner, Samantha Levitan, Isabel Mayfield, Ryan Moreno), 2:14.54; 7. Overlook (Katie Gaalswyk, Courtney Arms, Emerson Capizzi, Brayden Pyott), 2:15.88; 8. Adamstown (Sydney Strieb, Mikayla Seymour, Mary Ella Digman, Logan Sensenig), 2:17.44.
Girls 15-18 50 Butterfly
- Hannah Greenway, LS, 30.50; 2. Sarah Wasielevski, AD, 31.13; 3. Elizabeth Hasse, NHST, 34.64; 4. Kyla Pham, CV, 34.94; 5. Alexis Fink, MJ, 34.98; 6. Brandi Noll, AD, 35.06; 7. Sami Ehrhart, EPH, 35.81; 8. Alexandra Kwiatkowski, EPH, 36.11.
Boys 15-18 50 Butterfly
- Grant Leibfried, MJ, 29.19; 2. Colby Simes, EPH, 29.65; 3. Eric Becker, AD, 30.67; 4. Evan Hebel, AD, 30.68; 5. Andrew Zimmerman, NHST, 30.93; 6. Sam Strieb, AD, 31.68; 7. Donovan Arnold, MJ, 32.86; 8. Brian Ortiz, NHST, 32.99.
Girls 13-14 50 Butterfly
- Sydney Gring, AD, 30.32; 2. Emily Gambler, MJ, 32.19; 3. Kendally Eby, LS, 34.00; 4. Anna Sassaman, S, 34.02; 5. Allie Mateyak, LS, 35.12; 6. Sierra Houck, MJ, 35.28; 7. Mackenzie Coyle, AD, 35.46; 8. Taylor Capizzi, OVER, 36.02.
Boys 13-14 50 Butterfly
- Peter Hass, NHST, 31.46; 2. Brady Schwartz, W, 31.57; 3. Ben Reigner, CV, 32.80; 4. Bode Sipel, MST, 33.00; 5. Dylan Hershey, W, 33.06; 6. Ethan Wanner, NHST, 33.64; 7. David Ealy, OVER, 33.90; 8. Aiden Paterson, 34.06.
Girls 11-12 50 Butterfly
- Lexie Shultzabarger, S, 34.42; 2. Addy Zimmerman, EPH, 35.24; 3. Bria Burkholder, EPH, 35.83; 4. Lila Albertson, AD, 36.54; 5. Camryn Schwartz, W, 36.81; 6. Alison Fink, MJ, 37.13; 7. Samantha Levitan, MST, 37.27; 8. Addison Houck, MJ, 37.63.
Boys 11-12 50 Butterfly
- Jeremiah Gocotano, OVER, 35.29; 2. Kameron Carcia, ECST, 36.02; 3. Kieran Bansal, S, 36.11; 4. Aidan Wanner, NHST, 36.75; 5. Bram Burge, S, 38.46; 6. Avery Kirchner, MST, 40.84; 7. Brayden Pyott, OVER, 40.90; 8. Christopher Mitchell, NHST, 41.47.
Girls 15-18 50 Backstroke
- Cameron Gring, AD, 31.20; 2. Caroline Wasielevski, AD, 34.90; 3. Alyssa Fedorshak, EPH, 35.64; 4. Brandi Noll, AD, 37.33; 5. Kyla Pham, CV, 37.35; 6. Sami Ehrhart, EPH, 37.90; 7. Miller McKayla, MST, 37.92; 8. Alexandra Kwiatkowski, EPH, 38.78.
Boys 15-18 50 Backstroke
- Ethan Shonk, MJ, 29.49; 2. Colby Simes, EPH, 32.22; 3. Evan Hebel, AD, 33.01; 4. Eric Becker, AD, 33.77; 5. Nathan Kimmel, EPH, 36.00; 6. Nathan Shearn, MST, 37.56; 7. Colton Faulhaber, MST, 41.89.
Girls 13-14 50 Backstroke
- Kendall Eby, LS, 34.70; 2. Reagan Nissley, MST, 36.57; 3. Cami Mentzer, MST, 36.66; 4. Kari Anderson, MVL, 37.47; 5. Mikayla Arthur, AD, 37.99; 6. Grace Schonour, LSO, 38.35; 7. Allie Mateyak, LS, 39.30; 8. Kylee Barshinger, AD, 39.54.
Boys 13-14 50 Backstroke
- Jacob Mathers, OVER, 34.82; 2. Frankie DiMartini, AD, 35.22; 3. Daniel Ivanchikov, CV, 38.24; 4. Brandon Morales, EPH, 39.96; 5. Dawson Arnold, MJ, 44.02; 6. Connor Ludwig, NHST, 44.24; 7. Christian Rota, LSO, 45.12; 8. Andrew Hoffner, CV, 49.87.
Girls 11-12 50 Backstroke
- Kauri Parsons, EPH, 35.93; 2. Bria Burkholder, EPH, 37.90; 3. Morgan Conway, MJ, 39.18; 4. Addy Zimmerman, EPH, 39.52; 5. (tie) Emerson Capizzi, OVER, 40.75; 5. (tie) Lila Albertson, AD, 40.75; 7. Katie Gaalswyk, OVER, 41.14; 8. Mikayla Seymour, AD, 41.25.
Boys 11-12 50 Backstroke
- Everett Rachael, MJ, 33.21; 2. Joey Myer, S, 33.58; 3. Aaron Ruth, W, 35.06; 4. Owen Eisenhofer, AD, 36.24; 5. Christopher Mitchell, NHST, 40.92; 6. Logan Sensenig, AD, 41.11; 7. Kameron Carcia, ECST, 41.62; 8. Anderson Pilsner, MST, 41.71.
Girls 15-18 100 I.M.
- Cameron Gring, AD, 1:10.67; 2. Sarah Wasielevski, AD, 1:12.80; 3. Caroline Wasielevski, 1:14.10; 4. Kierra Parsons, EPH, 1:16.94; 5. Elizabeth Hasse, NHST, 1:17.47; 6. Hannah Greenway, LS, 1:19.72; 7. Alyssa Fedorshak, EPH, 1:19.87; 8. Molly Nagle, LSO, 1:21.95.
Boys 15-18 100 I.M.
- Ethan Shonk, MJ, 1:05.74; 2. Thomas McGillan, EPH, 1:05.79; 3. Sam Strieb, AD, 1:10.97; 4. Ethan Hershey, W, 1:11.00; 5. Justin Miller, LSO, 1:13.49; 6. Donovan Arnold, MJ, 1:13.89; 7. Andrew Zimmerman, NHST, 1:18.08; 8. Malachi Alberty, S, 1:23.90.
Girls 13-14 100 I.M.
- Sydney Gring, AD, 1:09.45; 2. Kendall Eby, LS, 1:13.78; 3. Emily Gambler, MJ, 1:18.51; 4. Sierra Houck, MJ, 1:20.70; 5. Syd Harmes, LS, 1:21.40; 6. Anna Sassaman, S, 1:21.73; 7. Mackenzie Coyle, AD, 1:22.52; 8. Anna Burrowes, S, 1:22.87.
Boys 13-14 100 I.M.
- Ethan Lloyd, NHST, 1:11.33; 2. Peter Hasse, NHST, 1:13.35; 3. Bode Sipel, MST, 1:14.89; 4. Aiden Paterson, MVL, 1:15.72; 5. Frankie DiMartini, AD, 1:16.01; 6. Dylan Hershey, W, 1:16.19; 7. Patrick Breslin, S, 1:18.83; 8. Ben Reigner, CV, 1:23.02.
Girls 11-12 100 I.M.
- Kauri Parsons, EPH, 1:18.07; 2. Haley Leibfried, MJ, 1:19.07; 3. Alison Fink, MJ, 1:21.59; 4. Katie Gaalswyk, OVER, 1:21.99; 5. Lexie Shultzabarger, S, 1:24.26; 6. Samantha Eisenhofer, AD, 1:24.38; 7. Isabella Griest, ECST, 1:25.16; 8. Sydney Strieb, AD, 1:25.24.
Boys 11-12 100 I.M.
- Joey Myer, S, 1:13.10; 2. Everett Rachael, MJ, 1:13.91; 3. Jeremiah Gocotano, OVER, 1:17.02; 4. Camryn Simes, EPH, 1:20.23; 5. Keagan Eisenhofer, AD, 1:22.23; 6. Bram Burge, S, 1:22.99; 7. Owen Eisenhofer, AD, 1:23.80; 8. Kieran Bansal, S, 1:24.61.
Girls 15-18 50 Breaststroke
- Alexis Fink, MJ, 37.88; 2. Sarah Wasielevski, AD, 38.32; 3. Kierra Parsons, EPH, 39.75; 4. Brandi Noll, AD, 39.82; 5. Isa Velez, LS, 41.45; 6. Katelynn Nedimyer, ECST, 41.88; 7. Abby Nagle, LSO, 42.32; 8. Aubrey Lester, CV, 43.14.
Boys 15-18 50 Breaststroke
- Grant Leibfried, MJ, 33.84; 2. Thomas McGillan, EPH, 33.91; 3. Ethan Hershey, W, 35.68; 4. Justin Miller, LSO, 37.86; 5. Sam Risser, NHST, 39.88; 6. Bryce Fawber, MST, 39.94; 7. Brian Ortiz, NHST, 42.08; 8. Colton Faulhaber, MST, 43.48.
Girls 13-14 50 Breaststroke
- Mikayla Arthur, AD, 39.66; 2. Madison Conway, MJ, 39.75; 3. Lauren Horning, NHST, 40.44; 4. Reagan Nissley, MST, 41.29; 5. Kylee Barshinger, AD, 41.70; 6. Kari Anderson, MVL, 41.85; 7. Cale Moore, MST, 42.28; 8. Bella Sensenig, MST, 42.74.
Boys 13-14 50 Breaststroke
- Brady Schwartz, W, 34.83; 2. Ethan Lloyd, NHST, 35.94; 3. Ethan Wanner, NHST, 36.74; 4. Bode Sipel, MST, 36.93; 5. Jacob Mathers, OVER, 38.34; 6. Cole Schwartz, W, 38.42; 7. Wyatt Kupres, MST, 39.06; 8. Aiden Paterson, MVL, 39.34.
Girls 11-12 50 Breaststroke
- Morgan Conway, MJ, 37.68; 2. Camryn Schwartz, W, 38.84; 3. Kiera Macariola, CV, 41.27; 4. Haley Leibfried, MJ, 41.59; 5. Alison Fink, MJ, 41.79; 6. Isabella Griest, ECST, 41.84; 7. Haylee Horning, NHST, 42.66; 8. Addison Houck, MJ, 43.25.
Boys 11-12 50 Breaststroke
- Jeremiah Gocotano, OVER, 39.29; 2. Camryn Simes, EPH, 40.27; 3. Aidan Wanner, NHST, 40.53; 4. Keagan Eisenhofer, AD, 41.05; 5. Brayden Pyott, OVER, 41.31; 6. Aaron Ruth, W, 42.96; 7. Kieran Bansal, S, 44.79; 8. Logan Conway, MJ, 45.62.
Girls 15-18 25 Freestyle
- Hannah Greenway, LS, 12.93; 2. Cameron Gring, AD, 13.16; 3. Caroline Wasielevski, AD, 13.19; 4. Vivian Ealy, OVER, 13.70; 5. Alyssa Fedorshak, EPH, 13.99; 6. Oliva Faulhaber, MST, 14.44; 7. Kierra Parsons, EPH, 14.46; 8. Kyla Pham, CV, 14.55.
Girls 19-99 25 Freestyle
- Olivia Rachael, MJ, 13.46; 2. McKenzie G., CV, 13.55; 3. Danielle De Perrot, W, 13.57; 4. Amelia Dissinger, MST, 14.29; 5. Morgan Caramenico, NHST, 14.45; 6. Meghan Brubaker, LSO, 14.63; 7. Gloria Boronow, ECST, 14.64; 8. Katherine Zell, EPH, 14.74.
Boys 15-18 25 Freestyle
- Thomas McGillan, EPH, 11.79; 2. Christian Strine, OVER, 11.93; 3. Colby Simes, EPH, 12.20; 4. Sam Strieb, AD, 12.57; 5. Eric Becker, AD, 12.63; 6. Ethan Shonk, MJ, 12.65; 7. Grant Leibfried, MJ, 12.77; 8. Donovan Arnold, MJ, 12.84.
Boys 19-99 25 Freestyle
- Nathan Brown, EPH, 11.21; 2. Michael Southward, W, 11.42; 3. Tim Griest, CV, 11.53; 4. Gabe Cicala, CV, 11.56; 5. Chris Cicala, CV, 11.63; 6. Ryan Hohman, W, 11.97; 7. Nick Beard, CV, 12.43; 8. Andrew Foltz, MJ, 12.55.
Girls 13-14 25 Freestyle
- Sydney Gring, AD, 13.01; 2. Emily Gambler, MJ, 13.74; 3. Cami Mentzer, MST, 14.38; 4. Sierra Houck, MJ, 14.55; 5. Lauren Horning, NHST, 14.72; 6. Syd Harmes, LS, 14.78; 7. Allie Mateyak, LS, 14.84; 8. Krista Lambert, LSO, 14.95.
Boys 13-14 25 Freestyle
- Peter Hasse, NHST, 13.06; 2. Jacob Mathers, OVER, 13.08; 3. Brady Schwartz, W, 13.14; 4. Ben Reigner, CV, 13.64; 5. Patrick Breslin, S, 13.67; 6. Wyatt Kupres, MST, 13.98; 7. Dylan Hershey, W, 14.00; 8. Ethan Wanner, NHST, 14.02.
Girls 11-12 25 Freestyle
- Kauri Parsons, EPH, 14.12; 2. Morgan Conway, MJ, 14.26; 3. Lila Albertson, AD, 14.62; 4. Samantha Eisenhofer, AD, 14.79; 5. Lexie Shultzabarger, S, 14.91; 6. Allie Ludwig, NHST, 14.92; 7. Isabel Mayfield, MST, 14.94; 8. Camryn Schwartz, W, 15.01.
Boys 11-12 25 Freestyle
- Joey Myer, S, 13.18; 2. Everett Rachael, MJ, 13.47; 3. Aaron Ruth, W, 13.69; 4. Aidan Wanner, NHST, 14.14; 5. (tie) Keagan Eisenhofer, AD, 14.28; 5. (tie) Bram Burge, S, 14.28; 7. Owen Eisenhofer, AD, 14.40; 8. Camryn Simes, EPH, 14.95.
Mixed 9-10 100 Freestyle Relay
- Ephrata (Cali Burkholder, Ella Pfautz, Jack Martin, Cooper Simes), 1:06.21; 2. Woodridge (Domenick Caracio, Isaac Monaghan, Brooke Ruth, Rain Davies), 1:10.22; 3. Skyline (Luke Prevost, Kaylina Bansal, Effie Papadimitriou, Koen German), 1:10.43; 4. Mountville (Dru Landis, Noah Kaminstein, Mary Paterson, Hannah Marks), 1:12.97; 5. New Holland (Matthew Caramenico, Shea Nugent, Bella Boozer, Kaleb Legaspi), 1:13.27; 6. Mount Joy (Sarah Dougherty, Sophia Messina, Max Nguyen, Colton Houck), 1:13.40; 7. Overlook (Benjamin Rohrer, Ian Mathers, Victoria Leanza, Tabitha Snellbaker), 1:13.85; 8. (Elizabeth Myer, Lily Burge, Luka Bajlovic, Delaney Connors), 1:14.80.
Mixed 8-and-Under 100 Freestyle Relay
- Woodridge (Micah Davies, Logan Ruth, Peyton Reber, Carly Reist), 1:21.77; 2. Overlook (Griffin Crumbling, Gabriel Del Castillo, Isabel Somerman, Isabella Del Castillo), 1:31.43; 3. Ephrata (Cameron Bitner, Elliot Smith, Allison Martin, Mia Pfautz), 1:33.16; 4. Skyline (Autumn Buchert-Robbins, Claire Flores, Finn Reinking, Julia Whitley), 1:38.34; 5. Adamstown (Addison Zeni, Gabriel Neustadter, Nolan Rudolph, Carinna Weaver), 1:41.67; 6. Mount Joy (Renee Peters, Audra Gilmore, Claire Roda, Maya Torquato), 1:42.28; 7. East Cocalico (Sophie Cohen, Cole McAnany, Mason Russell, Stella Griest), 1:43.11; 8. Conestoga Valley (Maddox Dentel, Lily Cutrona, Alice Reigner, Dylan Packer), 1:44.61.
Girls 8-and-Under 100 I.M.
- Peyton Reber, W, 1:42.63; 2. Mia Pfautz, EPH, 1:51.21; 3. Sophie Cohen, ECST, 1:55.71; 4. Keira Legaspi, NHST, 1:56.42; 5. Stella Griest, ECST, 1:59.43; 6. Kennedy Hayes, S, 2:00.36; 7. Rhiley Boettger, LSO, 2:06.11; 8. Audra Gilmore, MJ, 2:20.95.
Girls 9-10 100 Breaststroke
- Dru Landis, MVL, 1:26.08; 2. Kaylina Bansal, S, 1:30.14; 3. Tabitha Snellbaker, OVER, 1:32.70; 4. Cali Burkholder, EPH, 1:36.79; 5. Brooke Ruth, W, 1:37.50; 6. Elizabeth Myer, S, 1:37.80; 7. Effie Papadimitriou, S, 1:38.13; 8. Sarah Dougherty, MJ, 1:38.29.
Boys 8-and-Under 100 I.M.
- Liam Kaminstein, MVL, 2:05.16; 2. Greyston Gustafson, MVL, 2:06.62; 3. Nevin Bansal, S, 2:13.0.
Boys 9-10 100 I.M.
- Brody Reber, W, 1:19.66; 2. Jack Martin, EPH, 1:24.60; 3. Colton Houck, MJ, 1:35.46; 4. Noah Kaminstein, MVL, 1:39.26; 5. Liam Trupp, AD, 1:40.33; 6. Ethan Zoltowski, OVER, 1:40.60; 7. Koen German, S, 1:41.11; 8. Logan Sims, AD, 1:48.46.
Girls 9-10 25 Butterfly
- Dru Landis, MVL, 16.56; 2. Tabitha Snellbaker, OVER, 17.01; 3. Maura Clark, EPH, 17.81; 4. Sarah Dougherty, MJ, 18.80; 5. Rain Davies, W, 19.08; 6. Sophia Panagopoulos, OVER, 19.74; 7. Ella Pfautz, EPH, 20.22; 8. Natalie Eshleman, ECST, 20.31.
Boys 9-10 25 Butterfly
- Brody Reber, W, 15.86; 2. Jack Martin, EPH, 16.17; 3. Colton Houck, MJ, 17.12; 4. Cooper Simes, EPH, 18.37; 5. Liam Trupp, AD, 18.55; 6. Ethan Zoltowski, OVER, 19.45; 7. Noah Kaminstein, MVL, 19.78; 8. Octavio Parraga, MST, 19.82.
Girls 8-and-Under 25 Butterfly
- Isabella Del Castillo, OVER, 20.42; 2. Mia Pfautz, EPH, 21.74; 3. Marianna Rey, S, 21.91; 4. Sophie Cohen, ECST, 22.00; 5. Stella Griest, ECST, 22.64; 6. Cameron Bitner, EPH, 25.42; 7. Keira Legaspi, NHST, 27.14; 8. Alice Reigner, CV, 27.53.
Boys 8-and-Under 25 Butterfly
- Micah Davies, W, 20.34; 2. Griffin Crumbling, OVER, 23.96; 3. Zachary Capoferri, LSO, 24.44; 4. Xavier Reinking, S, 24.57; 5. Liam Kaminstein, MVL, 25.20; 6. Cooper Hayes, W, 27.63; 7. Greyson Gustafson, MVL, 27.99; 8. Logan Ruth, W, 29.92.
Girls 9-10 25 Backstroke
- Dru Landis, MVL, 19.16; 2. (tie) Cali Burkholder, EPH, 20.21; 2. (tie) Kaylina Bansal, S, 20.21; 4. Sarah Dougherty, MJ, 21.51; 5. Rain Davies, W, 21.72; 6. Lucy Kowitz, LS, 21.82; 7. Effie Papadimitriou, S, 22.01; 8. Bella Boozer, NHST, 22.35.
Boys 9-10 25 Backstroke
- Brody Reber, W, 17.90; 2. Cooper Simes, EPH, 19.21; 3. Matthew Caramenico, NHST, 20.39; 4. Dominic Mentzer, EPH, 20.48; 5. Logan Sims, AD, 21.55; 6. Domenick Caracio, W, 21.96; 7. Kaleb Legaspi, NHST, 21.98; 8. Isaac Monaghan, W, 22.01.
Girls 8-and-Under 25 Backstroke
- Peyton Reber, W, 22.99; 2. Marianna Rey, S, 25.34; 3. A. Buchert-Robbins, S, 25.78; 4. Keira Legaspi, NHST, 25.82; 5. Kennedy Hayes, S, 26.44; 6. Claire Flores, S, 27.02; 7. Carly Reist, W, 27.09; 8. Julia Whitley, S, 27.17.
Boys 8-and-Under 25 Backstroke
- Xavier Reinking, S, 25.08; 2. Griffin Crumbling, OVER, 25.74; 3. Penn Kametz, W, 26.39; 4. Zachary Capoferri, LSO, 26.69; 5. Nevin Bansal, S, 27.87; 6. Logan Ruth, W, 29.80; 7. Nicholas Zoltowski, OVER, 30.02; 8. Keagan Lindsay, AD, 30.27.
Girls 9-10 25 Breaststroke
- Avary Weiler, LSO, 21.54; 2. Ella Pfautz, EPH, 21.91; 3. Georgia Ealy, OVER, 23.35; 4. Nuala O’Donnell, S, 23.53; 5. Sophia Messina, MJ, 23.81; 6. (tie) Lucy Kowitz, LS, 24.60; 6. (tie) Rowan Yingst, S, 24.60; 8. Hannah Marks, MVL, 25.09.
Boys 9-10 25 Breaststroke
- Isaac Monaghan, W, 21.89; 2. Ian Mathers, OVER, 22.34; 3. Dominic Mentzer, EPH, 22.78; 4. Matthew Caramenico, NHST, 22.84; 5. Liam Trupp, AD, 23.48; 6. Noah Kaminstein, MVL, 24.15; 7. Bradley Stauffer, LSO, 24.37; 8. Koen German, S, 25.11.
Girls 8-and-Under 25 Breaststroke
- Mia Pfautz, EPH, 26.75; 2. Isabella Del Castillo, OVER, 26.85; 3. Sophie Cohen, ECST, 27.30; 4. Kennedy Hayes, S, 27.47; 5. Rhiley Boettger, LSO, 27.64; 6. Cameron Bitner, EPH, 28.32; 7. Julia Whitley, S, 29.89; 8. Katerina Panagopoulos, OVER, 30.09.
Boys 8-and-Under 25 Breaststroke
- Maddox Dentel, CV, 25.86; 2. Liam Kaminstein, MVL, 26.44; 3. Gabriel Del Castillo, OVER, 30.52; 4. Asher Holmes, MST, 33.41; 5. Mason Russell, ECST, 33.42; 6. Thomas Capizzi, OVER, 34.16; 7. Nolan Rudolph, AD, 34.55; 8. Cooper Hayes, W, 37.51.
Girls 9-10 25 Freestyle
- Tabitha Snellbaker, OVER, 15.71; 2. Kaylina Bansal, S, 16.73; 3. Cali Burkholder, EPH, 16.80; 4. Elizabeth Myer, S, 16.82; 5. Effie Papadimitriou, S, 17.09; 6. Ella Pfautz, EPH, 17.12; 7. Maura Clark, EPH, 17.16; 8. Brooke Ruth, W, 17.57.
Boys 9-10 25 Freestyle
- Jack Martin, EPH, 14.61; 2. Cooper Simes, EPH, 16.19; 3. Colton Houck, MJ, 16.53; 4. Dominic Mentzer, EPH, 16.61; 5. Logan Sims, AD, 16.66; 6. Domenick Caracio, W, 17.13; 7. Matthew Caramenico, NHST, 17.29; 8. Ethan Zoltowski, OVER, 17.66.
Girls 8-and-Under 25 Freestyle
- Peyton Reber, W, 17.20; 2. Stella Griest, ECST, 18.92; 3. Isabella Del Castillo, OVER, 19.40; 4. Renee Peters, MJ, 20.46; 5. Marianna Rey, S, 20.98; 6. A. Buchert-Robbins, S, 21.04; 7. Maya Torquato, MJ, 21.57; 8. Rhiley Boettger, LSO, 21.77.
Boys 8-and-Under 25 Freestyle
- Micah Davies, W, 19.39; 2. Xavier Reinking, S, 19.59; 3. Zachary Capoferri, LSO, 20.13; 4. Logan Ruth, W, 21.84; 5. Penn Kametz, W, 22.15; 6. Nevin Bansal, S, 22.38; 7. Gabriel Del Castillo, OVER, 22.41; 8. Channing Nugent, NHST, 22.72.
Team Standings
- Ephrata Tidal Waves, 364; 2. Adamstown, 309; 3. Mount Joy Lions, 275; 4. Woodridge, 255; 5. Skyline, 250; 6. Overlook, 201 1/2; 7. New Holland, 183; 8. Manheim, 109; 9. Millersville Sea Lions, 97; 10. Conestoga Valley, 78; 11. Lititz Springs, 71 1/2; 12. L-S Otters, 69; 13. East Cocalico, 61.
