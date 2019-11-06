Home   >   News   >   Time to get in the spirit…

Be sure to come downtown for the tree lighting and Santa’s arrival. This long-standing tradition in the Ephrata community is a fun-filled free event in the downtown on Main Street between Lake and State streets on Black Friday.

This year’s event is on Nov. 29 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The Steam Calliope will be on hand as well as Big Boy Brass and EPAC. You won’t want to miss the barrel train rides or the horse drawn wagon rides. Make sure you bring the kids to Toyland for fun games. Every child who visits Santa at the Train Station can enter a giveaway for fabulous prizes.
Mainspring of Ephrata is also hosting its annual “Adopt a Lighted Wreath or Tree” fundraiser to support Christmas in Ephrata this holiday season. Main Street looks particularly beautiful during the holiday season, and this is a way for everyone — businesses and individuals — to be involved. Personalized tags will be placed on the wreaths and trees for everyone who “adopts.”Visit ephratachristmas.com to submit a contribution online or download the paper application. For more details, email Lisa at the Mainspring of Ephrata office at lisa@mainspringofephrata.org or call 717-721-6196.

Mainspring Ephrata Christmas Banner pictured (left to right) Linda Martin, Cindy Mellinger, Lee Jacoby, Lisa Willwerth, David Boland and Kelly Withum.

