A town tradition returns

The Mother’s Day Truck Convoy has rolled through scenic Lancaster County for 27 years. In 2016, it saw 25,000 people line the roadways to cheer on the 600-plus trucks and 125-plus Wish Kids seated next to their drivers.

This year’s 28th annual Mother’s Day Truck Convoy will continue its tradition of trucks, Wish Kids, and a carnival at the Burle Business Park, where food, a live auction, games, costumed characters and more will welcome more then 7,000 members of the community.

A special presentation and thank you to area mothers will take place at noon on the main stage.

Make-A-Wish and the Convoy Team meet many dedicated, caring mothers throughout the planning of the event, from the wife of a truck driver who takes care of her family while her husband is on the road, to the Convoy Committee volunteer who gives back by selflessly giving up her day to support others to our wonderful, amazing Wish mothers who endure so much on a daily basis.

It is a fact that this family-friendly event is brought together by a variety of mom’s who enjoy bringing joy to others.

Burle Business Park is located at 1000 New Holland Ave., Lancaster.

The Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy began in 1990 when a child, Matt, had his Wish granted to ride in an 18-wheeler and talk to his sister via CB radio. On the day of Matt’s Wish, over 40 trucks arrived to make his Wish a reality. Thus, the Mother’s Day Truck Convoy was born and continues to grow each year. In 2003 and 2004, the Convoy set the Guinness World Record for “The World’s Longest Truck Convoy” with 391 trucks participating in the convoy. The Convoy lost the title in late 2004 to a trucking company in the Netherlands before gaining it back in 2016 with over 620 trucks participating in the event. The family-friendly event has a carnival-like atmosphere with games, a silent auction and various local food vendors, drawing over 5000 attendees, many of whom are Wish Families.

For more information about the Convoy and its history, visit: philasv.wish.org/convoy.

Visit Make-A-Wish Philadelphia at: philasv.wish.org to learn more.