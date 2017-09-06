- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
Township adopts ‘pawnbroker ordinance’
Not “known at this time” if Green Dragon vendors subject to new $250 licensing fee
Criminals often seek to fence stolen goods through pawnbrokers, secondhand shops, junk dealers, and even antique stores.
However, Ephrata Township officials just made that task more difficult.
Ephrata Township supervisors Tuesday approved the “pawnbroker ordinance” aimed at preventing the trading in stolen goods at legitimate businesses.
William Harvey, Ephrata Police Chief, who requested the ordinance, said it mirrors the law in Ephrata Borough and “provides uniform enforcement of the law in both municipalities.”
“They (thieves) are often taking stolen property and disposing of it in a way that makes it difficult for us to track, and they know that,” said Sergeant Matthew Randolph, who submitted the monthly police activity report at the supervisors regular monthly meeting.
A related resolution requires individuals to obtain a license to act as a pawnbroker, junk dealer, secondhand or antique dealer.
Such businesses must pay a $250 licensing application fee and are subject to new operating rules. Business owners breaking those rules could find their license withdrawn or suspended.
Supervisor J. Tyler Zerbe asked Sergeant Randolph if any of the secondhand shop owners are at the Green Dragon Farmers Market.
That isn’t known at this time, Randolph said.
The law requires pawnbroker dealers to maintain mandatory identification information and make those records available to law enforcement officers as well as providing “reasonable” business site inspections.
It is now unlawful to fail to keep records, such as the names and addresses of folks who bring in goods for sale.
The new ordinance makes it illegal for any pawnbroker, junk dealer, antique, or secondhand dealer to accept or purchase an item from “anyone not known to them” without first requiring identification, including name and address, and either driver’s license number or social security number.
It’s also illegal for any pawnbroker or antique dealer to accept or buy anything from people under 18, or from anyone under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or any “known thieves.”
The ordinance also makes it clear that all dealers must keep any items that were brought to the store for sale for at least 72 hours from the time of giving the report (about the item) to the police department.
Supervisors approved a second ordinance Tuesday called the Hotel Registration Ordinance, which requires owners or operators of hotels to keep a register of information about guests. The ordinance establishes fines and penalties for failing to do so.
“The hotel ordinance will enable them to keep better track of guests and if there’s trouble with a guest, they’ll know who they are and where they’re from,” said Steven Sawyer, township manager.
The purpose of the hotel registration ordinance is to deter criminal conduct by having identifying information about hotel guests, ready to turn over the information to police if need be, he said.
The real purpose, Sawyer said, is to secure the safety of people in the township.
New rules require businesses to record guests’ name and address, including all people staying in the rented room. Guest must provide the make and model of their vehicle, registration information, arrival time and departure date; the room number assigned to the guest; method of payment, and the amount paid for the room.
Guests must show photo identification if they rent a room without a reservation, pays for accommodations in cash, or rents a room for less than 12 hours, according to the new ordinance.
Any hotel owner not complying with the ordinance can be subject to a fine up to $1,000, or, if unable to pay, sentenced up to 90 days jail time.
“Both ordinances are focused to assist the police department,” Sawyer said. “With the pawnbroker ordinance, the police will be able to better track stolen goods and with the hotel registration ordinance, they’ll be able to keep better track of any criminal activity.”
Both ordinances passed unanimously.
In other matters, Chris Venarchick, client manager with RGS Associates, presented a sketch plan to the supervisors of a housing development called Lakeside Villas.
Rick Stauffer is the owner of the property.
The development is located on 14 acres on the south side of Route 322, southwest of Fulton Street, and connects to Pleasant Valley Road. It will consist of 39 single-family units on 10,000-square-foot lots, and is located in a residential/low density zone.
The development’s name comes from the lake that is located in the Ephrata Township Municipal Park, which is located behind the development.
A few neighbors near the proposed development asked the supervisors if they would still be able to walk to the park without walking over someone’s property. Another woman suggested a trail be created for that purpose.
Venarchick said parts of the plan are tentative and look to see if a trail would be feasible.
“We wanted to introduce the plan to get feedback,” said Venarchick, adding that plans for the Lakeside development have been in the works for five years.
Venarchick brought a list of proposed modifications and waivers from the Lancaster County Planning Commission, including the need to provide pedestrian access to the Ephrata Township Park.
The Commission also asked for a design showing how a proposed street going into the development could connect with Pleasant Valley Road without encroaching on nearby wetlands.
The Ephrata Review welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4421.
About Marylouise Sholly
Latest News
-
What’s on Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers, Specials, and Weekly...
-
Cornerstone Graphic Technologies For All Your Printing Needs here in Ephrata
How does Cornerstone Graphic Technologies, LLC meet all your printing...
-
There is Always Something Special at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, there is always...
-
Denver Women’s Club to kick off new year
The Women’s Club of Denver holds its first meeting of...
-
2017 Denver Fair has something for everyone
The 37th Annual Denver Fair, with the theme Country Scenes,...
-
Goldens rule: DVGRR rescues 17 dogs displaced in Texas by Hurricane Harvey
Barry Rupp’s love of his own golden retrievers planted an...
-
Soulful sustenance: Peter’s Porch a food lifeline for Cocalico area needy
Peter’s Porch at Faith United Lutheran Church in Denver has...
-
What’s on Tap
Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers, Specials, and...
-
Cornerstone Graphic Technologies For All Your Printing Needs here in Ephrata
How does Cornerstone Graphic Technologies, LLC meet all your...
-
There is Always Something Special at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, there is...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Cypher says:
-
Sharon Hartwell says:
-
Sharon says: