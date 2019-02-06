Trailside eats

Looking to rustle up some good old fashioned grub right here in your own backyard?

Well, now you don’t have to look far.

That’s because Brewster’s Bar-B-Que, long a county favorite whose wagons are familiar sights around the area, have recently opened their first brick and mortar restaurant at 1121 Steinmetz Road, Ephrata.

Known as Brewster’s Bar-B-Que Trailside, the business opened its doors Feb. 1. The menu includes all of the favorites that customers have come to enjoy. All meats are smoked in-house. Their “fixin’s” (or sides) are also very popular, and include items like mac and cheese, cole slaw, and potato salad.

“We’re really known for our Brewster’s beans,” Fair said. Their beef brisket and pork shoulders both start out by being wood smoked with oak or hickory. The brisket is only sliced at the time of ordering to ensure that the smokey flavor is fresh as can be.

The name of the business comes from the building’s location, which is adjacent to a section of the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail. Owner Barry Fair plans to take full advantage of this opportunity.

“The more I looked at, the more I liked it,” he said. “Plus it’s right along the trail.”

For him, this move was a long time in the making.

“There was a need for this,” he said. “When the holidays are over the winters are tough. We’ve been around for quite some time and needed a larger space.” The idea of starting this kind of business is at least in part due to his wife’s love of horses and his love of grilling. During the early years, the couple spent many weekends at local horse shows. While his wife was getting ready for classes, Barry would be busy searching the grounds for something out of the ordinary.

He wanted “real food.”

Then, in April 2005, the future business man converted a small shed at the Quentin Riding Club in Lebanon County into a BBQ stand. The crowds began to come, and shortly thereafter, Brewster’s Bar-B-Que & Fixin’s was born.

Through the years the business continued to grow. Their wagons could be seen at outdoor functions, festivals, and fairs. When not on that circuit, their food wagons could also be spotted around the county at several spots feeding hungry customers over lunchtime. Along the way, Brewster’s was also fortunate to open two permanent, seasonal locations at Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster and Corn Cob Acres in Mountville. The business currently sets up their two mobile units at approximately 25 events per year all over Lancaster County.

“We’re going to be offering ice cream during the summer time, as well as drinks and fruit cups,” Fair added of this new venture. Outdoor dining is also planned for the future.

“I really think that we’re gonna be pretty busy,” Fair added. “It’s gonna be a fun place to come to.”

Brewster’s Bar-B-Que Trailside is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

