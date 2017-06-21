- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
Tree-mendous project at Akron’s Colonial Park
When the Akron portion of the rail trail was being built, there was a bit of an outcry when a number of mature trees were cut down along the section next to the Colonial Drive park. Recently, a crew of volunteers gathered at the park to plant young trees which, as mother nature works her magic, will become mature trees.
The trees were donated by Akron resident Tom Burnett, who was on hand with his grandson, Cypress Seifardh, to help with the planting. Burnett bought the trees from the Lancaster County Conservation District during its annual plant sale.
All the trees are indigenous species and are expected to do well in their new home. They were located in the park to avoid eventual damage by roots to the trail surface.
About Dick Wanner
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Fiorentino’s Is Refreshing, Fun and Al Fresco
It’s summer and that means it’s time to take off...
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and...
-
Ephrata Area School District OKs 2.5 percent tax hike with a 5-4 vote
Ephrata Area School District residents will see their school property...
-
Has beans? Small batch coffee roasters and gourmet coffee shops grow in popularity
We are a nation obsessed with coffee! Nearly 50 percent...
-
Historic Brossman home going to auction
The former home of Anne Sweigart Brossman at 207 E....
-
Tree-mendous project at Akron’s Colonial Park
When the Akron portion of the rail trail was being...
-
Water challenges top Akron council agenda
The Akron Borough Council voted at its June 12 council...
-
Fiorentino’s Is Refreshing, Fun and Al Fresco
It’s summer and that means it’s time to take...
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D.,...
-
Ephrata Area School District OKs 2.5 percent tax hike with a 5-4 vote
Ephrata Area School District residents will see their school...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Darlene Brown says:
-
Keena Alfinito says:
-
Allison harrison says: