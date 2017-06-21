Home   >   News   >   Tree-mendous project at Akron’s Colonial Park

By on June 21, 2017
Akron resident Tom Burnett, with plenty of help from his grandson Cypress Seifardh, were among the volunteers planting trees at Akron’s Colonial Park recently. Photo by Dick Wanner

When the Akron portion of the rail trail was being built, there was a bit of an outcry when a number of mature trees were cut down along the section next to the Colonial Drive park. Recently, a crew of volunteers gathered at the park to plant young trees which, as mother nature works her magic, will become mature trees.

The trees were donated by Akron resident Tom Burnett, who was on hand with his grandson, Cypress Seifardh, to help with the planting. Burnett bought the trees from the Lancaster County Conservation District during its annual plant sale.

All the trees are indigenous species and are expected to do well in their new home. They were located in the park to avoid eventual damage by roots to the trail surface.

