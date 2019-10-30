Trick-or-tree?
A house on State Street boasted its autumn spirit in a unique way this year.
Passersby were shocked to see pumpkins appearing to grow from a tree, in the yard of Andy and Angie Kurl, and their daughters Erica, 10, Annalia, 8, and Emilia, 21 months.
“They were last year’s porch decorations,” Angie Kurl explained.
She had tossed the pumpkins, which had been on display on the Kurls’ front porch last fall, into her flower bed after the season.
Then in June, Kurl noticed vines beginning to sprout up in the garden bed.
“I didn’t have the heart to rip them all out,” she said.
The Kurls left for vacation over the summer, and upon their return, they were shocked to find the vines growing prolifically.
So to prevent the vines from encroaching into the yard, Kurl continued to move vines growing into the lawn back into the garden bed, and eventually, they grew over the fence and up the cherry tree.
By July, the Kurls noticed a pumpkin growing along the fence, and by August, they spotted more up in the tree.
They made the decision to cut the pumpkins down, considering two had already fallen, and they didn’t want anyone to get hurt.
But the Kurls enjoyed the “pumpkin tree” while it lasted.
“My kids really got a kick out of pointing out our tree pumpkins to people passing by,” Kurl said.
The Kurls yielded four big fairytale pumpkins from the tree, and six little spotted gourds from the vines on the ground.
Aubree Fahringer is the Cocalico editor for The Ephrata Review.
