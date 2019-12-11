Twp. restricts parking in cul-de-sacs during snow-removal

The Ephrata Township Board of Supervisors last month adopted changes to its snow-removal ordinance.

After a few months of discussion and asking for public input, the board approved an ordinance that restricts parking in cul-de-sacs during a snowstorm and snow emergencies.

“The ordinance applies only during snow events and prior to the snowplow and snow removal,” Sawyer said. “As soon as the snow is removed residents can park there.”

Sawyer added that a few other area townships have designated more stringent requirements, mandating that residents refrain from parking vehicles on several municipal roadways during a significant snowfall.

“We thought this was a benefit to our residents,” Sawyer said, since only cul-de-sacs are affected.

The ordinance went into effect and signs relating to the parking restriction have been posted.

Residents who park in a cul-de-sac during a snowstorm could have their vehicles towed, according to the ordinance.

Marylouise Sholly is a freelance feature writer for The Ephrata Review. She welcomes your comments and questions at weezsholly@verizon.net.