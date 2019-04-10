Upcoming Egg Hunts

Grab the Easter baskets and gather the kiddos!

It’s egg hunting season in Lancaster County.

Over the next two weekends, dozens of churches, community centers and other venues will welcome hundreds of children for that joyfully frenetic rite of spring.

If you’re looking to partake, here is a list of some options. (List originally published by LNP)

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

The AACA Museum in Hershey hosts its annual indoor Easter egg scavenger hunt for children 12 and under (who are admitted free with paying adult). The Easter Bunny will be there to say hello. Food available while supplies last. Sat. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Reg. adult admission: $12.50. AACA Museum, 161 Museum Drive, Hershey, 717-566-7100. aacamuseum.org.

Evangelical United Methodist Church, 276 W. Main St., New Holland, will host its 2nd annual Teal Easter Egg Hunt, in which all the prizes in the eggs are allergen-free. The event will be held indoors, but a variety of indoor/outdoor games will also be available before and after. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the first hunt at 9:30 a.m. bit.ly/tealeasteregghunt.

GEARS Eggstravaganza, in partnership with the Elizabethtown Lions Club, is an annual event for kids 12 and under in four age categories. There’s also a bounce house, barrel train, balloon art and more. There’s even an egg hunt for seniors (60 and over). Some things have small fees. The fun starts at 10 a.m. at Elizabethtown Community Park, 201 S. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown. getintogears.org/eggstravaganza/

Grace Church’s Easter Egg Drop and Party features egg hunts for children from 2 to 5 p.m. at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and helicopter egg drops for kindergartners through 4th graders at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. Sensory friendly and special needs areas available during each hunt. Games, bounces and other fun follow inside the church. Preregistration is encouraged for a chance to win prizes. The church is at 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz. meetgrace.org.

Hempfield Fire Department’s Community Easter Egg Hunt for children up to age 13 from 10-11:30 a.m. (Rain date April 20.) Salunga Park, 65 Main St., Landisville. bit.ly/hempfieldfireegghunt.

Hope United Methodist Church of Ephrata’s Easter Egg Celebration for children 2-11 includes music, a story and an egg hunt with 2000 eggs, from 9-10:30 a.m. (Rain or shine). Park and enter at the rear of the church, 3474 Rothsville Road, Ephrata. For info., call 717-738-3774 or visit hopeumcephrata.org.

Lancashire Hall, 2829 Lititz Pike, will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt from 10 to 11 a.m. The rain or shine event will have several age categories and refreshments. bit.ly/lancashirehallegghunt.

New Holland Church of the Nazarene hosts an egg hunt alternative in its annual Easter Helicopter Candy Drop beginning at 10:30 a.m. Kids up to 6th grade are welcome. Registration required at nhcnazarene.org or by calling 717-355-7800. The church is at 428 Ranck Road, New Holland.

Sunshine Pediatric Dentistry will host an allergy-friendly and candy-free Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10 a.m. at Lititz Springs Park, 18 N. Broad St., Lititz. (Rain date Sunday.) The event features multiple egg hunts for different age groups 12 and under and also a time for children with sensory and special needs. The Easter Bunny will be there, too. To register, visit bit.ly/dentisteasteregghunt.

Zion Lutheran Church Community Egg Hunt for children through 6th grade. Separate egg hunt for children in wheelchairs. Refreshments follow. Egg hunt at 1 p.m. on church grounds, 18 Quarry Road, Leola. Register to win grand prizes at zionleola.org or 717-656-9200.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Bounce House Bash and Easter Egg Hunt – the Barnstormers Springfest. Gates open at noon. Main event is the egg hunt for children in three age categories. Ages 4 and under at 1 p.m.; 5-8 at 2 p.m.; 9-12 at 3 p.m. Other events and bouncy rides, too. Admission is $5 in advance or $10 at gate. Clipper Magazine Stadium 650 N. Prince St. lancasterbarnstormers.com.

Hamilton Park UCC Easter Egg Hunt for children of all ages, followed by an optional Palm Sunday processional into the worship service. Starts at 8 a.m. on church grounds,1210 Maple Ave.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

HACC Lancaster Campus will host an Easter Egg Hunt for kids 2-15 in four age categories on campus, 1641 Old Philadelphia Pike. Fun happens from 4 to 7 p.m., but the egg hunt starts at 5 p.m. Admission is $2. Check out bit.ly/HACCeasteregghunt.

Terre Hill Flashlight Egg Hunt for ages 11 and up. A first-time fun event at 8 p.m. features dozens of prizes and refreshments. The $10 ticket price benefits Terre Hill Park’s new building fund. Held at Terre Hill Park, 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill. For details, visit terrehilldays.com/community-events/easter-egg-hunt/.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Community Egg Hunt sponsored by Zion’s Reformed UCC, Salem Lutheran Church and the Lincoln Fire Company at 11 a.m. Children up to age 10 are welcome. Prizes awarded. On UCC grounds, 1356 Apple St., Ephrata.

Ironville UMC Children’s Easter Egg Hunt for kids from 1-12. Begins at 10 a.m. on church grounds, 4020 Holly Drive, Columbia.

St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Easter and Tanzania Trail Community Egg Hunt including a Tanzania children’s talk, stories on the Easter trail, face painting and an egg hunt for everyone – children and adult alike. Begins at 10 a.m. on church grounds, 1258 Newport Road, Penryn.

Stehman Memorial UMC Community Easter Egg Hunt for children from 2 to 5th grade beginning at 10 a.m. Event includes a Bible story and a visit from the Easter Bunny, plus a petting zoo. The church is at 485 Indian Run Road, Millersville. stehmanchurch.com.

Terre Hill Park Easter Egg Hunt for children up to age 10. Four age categories. Live rabbits to visit with. Starts at 1 p.m. at the main pavilion at Terre Hill Park, Terre Hill. For details, visit terrehilldays.com/community-events/easter-egg-hunt/.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue will hold a canine After Easter Egg Hunt open to humans and dog-friendly dogs. Dogs must remain on a leash no longer than 6 feet. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the hunt starts at 11:30. Other fun follows. It all happens on rescue grounds, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds. For more information, visit dvgr.org.